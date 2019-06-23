Temperatures set to soar in Limerick but thundery downpowers can be expected

Monday will start off dull and misty across Limerick before brightening up through the morning. Scattered heavy showers will develop in the afternoon. Some will be prolonged with a risk of hail and thunder.

It will warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Forcasters say it will become increasingly warm and humid as the week progresses with lots of dry weather but with the risk of localised thundery downpours.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from 20 to 23 degrees and it will be mainly dry overnight with patchy mist and fog.

It will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine on Thursday with a slight risk of isolated thunderstorms. It will feel very warm and humid with maximum temperatures of between 22 and 26 degrees.

According Met Éireann, it will be exceptionally warm on Friday – the first day of the summer holidays for most primary schools - with a possibility that temperatures could reach 28 degrees.