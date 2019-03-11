Two more weather alerts for Limerick as Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and strong winds

MET Éireann has issued two new weather alerts for Limerick as the unsettled weather looks set to continue.

The warnings, which were issued this Monday morning, are the third and fourth to be issued for Limerick in less than 48 hours.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning, which takes effect from 6pm this Monday, warns there will be heavy rainfall and “squally showers” which will lead to accumulations of around 25mm in places.

Rain Warning issued

Status: Yellow

Location, Connacht, Atlantic coastal counties

Valid: Monday 6pm to Tuesday 6amhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2019

A separate Status Yellow wind warning, which takes effect from midday on Tuesday, states winds will reach mean speeds of between 50km/h and 65km/h with gusts of up to 110km.

“There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts,” adds the nationwide warning.

Wind Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Countrywide

Valid: Tuesday 12pm to Wednesday 12pmhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2019

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution once the warnings take effect.