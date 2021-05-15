Limerick's People's Park confirmed as venue for new 'in-person' comedy production

LIMERICK playwright Mike Finn is set to return this summer with a new site-responsive production Waiting For Poirot.

Following on from the hugely successful run of Bread Not Profits in Cleeve’s Factory back in 2019, Limerick audiences are in for a real treat in July with this new comedy.

Honest Arts in association with Lime Tree Theatre and the Belltable present Waiting For Poirot by Mike Finn. Audiences will experience a fast paced, laugh-out-loud, gripping, awe-inspiring, cliché-ridden, high octane romp.

Louise Donlon, director of the Lime Tree says she is excited to bring live performance to Limerick audiences once again in the wonderful setting of the People’s Park.

"Waiting For Poirot will transform the park every evening into a hive of activity.. This is the best show you’ll see in the People’s Park this July. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll wish there were toilets," she said adding: "The team could not be more thrilled and delighted to be able to return to live performance, in the company of our best and brightest Limerick theatre talents. What better way to mark the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic than a tall tale written specifically for the people of Limerick by our very own Mike Finn.

Commenting on the new production, a spokesperson for Honest Arts said: "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to present one of the first live shows in the mid-west region to an 'in person' audience this summer, working alongside the incomparable team of playwright Mike Finn, Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable and our ensemble cast and creatives."

Bookings will open late May at limetreetheatre.ie with dates, times and booking details to be announced shortly. The production will be fully compliant with whatever public health guidelines are in place at the time.

____________________

Waiting For Poirot - the story

The year is 1925 and the fledgling Irish Free State is trying to find its way in the world while emerging from the shadow of a deadly War of Independence. Meanwhile, a bloody Civil War pitted brother against brother, father against son, uncle against aunt, second cousin against third cousin once removed and neighbour against the fella around the corner who owns the butchers.

Into this scene rolls a traveling group of players who labour under the title of Sir Montague Garrick’s Travelling Theatre & Electric Cinematograph who have taken up residence in the People’s Park, Limerick. Here, they plan to present the blood-curdling melodrama, Murder In The Red Barn - if they can remember the lines.

However, the curtain has barely risen on this classic play when one of the actors turns up dead! Enter Maguire and Patterson two ex-IRA gunmen turned policemen who are determined to get to the bottom of the case. Meanwhile, a world famous detective is due in town - will he solve the case before them?

However, in a world where nothing is what it appears to be and no one is who they claim to be it will take all of Maguire and Patterson’s training to bring the perpetrator to justice. The trouble is, they haven’t had any training. Meanwhile, the body’s gone missing.

With more twists than a helter-skelter and more surprises than a tuppenny Lucky Bag, Waiting For Poirot will have you on the edge of your seat. If you are on a seat. Which you won’t be.