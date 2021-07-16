17 films on TV as temperatures look set to soar

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 17 to choose from....enjoy!

The Spy Who Dumped Me: Saturday, Channel 4 @ 21.00

The lives of two best friends living in Los Angeles are disrupted when an ex-boyfriend reappears on the scene. He has baggage. But it's not the emotional kind. More the army of deadly assassins out to kill him kind. This film is a fun & exciting way to spend a couple of hours on a Saturday night. Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis play off each other nicely but some of it's violence may take you by surprise so be wary.

Capote: Saturday, TG4 @ 21.20

The late and much missed Philip Seymour Hoffman leads this 2005 look at an important part of the life of Truman Capote. In 1959 a cold blooded murder took place in Kansas and the writer in Truman feels compelled to put pen to paper about it. It has a massive effect on him. Hoffman is sensational in a well put together crime drama and gets superb support from Catherine Keener as Nelle Harper Lee, a woman who became very famous in her own right.

The Revenant: Saturday, RTÉ2 @ 21.40

In 1823 a hunter named Hugh Glass was left for dead after both a bear attack and a bitter betrayal by a fellow hunter. Somehow he managed to survive and he wanted revenge. A ferocious film that's a genuine experience to watch. This is not a movie for the faint of heart but you'll be stuck to it nonetheless. Leonardo DiCaprio, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter and Tom Hardy are all outstanding. The kind of film high definition was created for.

Deep Impact: Sunday, E4 @ 16.40

A Washington based reporter investigating a political scandal discovers something far scarier is about to affect Earth and only the lucky few are going to be prepared for it. By far the better of 1998's two film's about meteors heading towards us. This is a rare watch, a blockbuster more interested in the lives about to be disrupted than it's CGI spectacle. Tea Leoni, Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall and Elijah Wood lead one of the most underrated big film's of the 1990's.

Heaven Can Wait: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 22.00

Henry Van Cleve has passed away. At the gates of hell he requests entry, knowing that he lived a life that's in his mind has earned him a place there. But the powers that be want him to prove his credentials first. Told mostly in flashback this 79 year old comedy drama is a touching and funny slice of technicolored sentimentality. Don Ameche is a winning lead and the unique Laird Cregar has a ball as Beelzebub himself.

The Limehouse Golem: Sunday, BBC One @ 22.30

Victorian London was a grim & squalid place and a series of hideous murders has the city on a knife edge. Inspector John Kildare is the man who must figure out who's behind the violence. A dull turn from the usually reliable Bill Nighy as Kildare aside this is a nicely atmospheric, queasily brutal and compelling look at the lengths some people will go for fame. Daniel Mays and Olivia Cooke add plenty to proceedings.

Broken Flowers: Monday, TG4 @ 00.05

Just after Don has had his heart broken, a blast from the past forces him out of his slump and on a roadtrip across America to engage with a part of his life he didn't even realise existed. Jim Jarmusch's low-key slowburn comedy dramas aren't for everyone but this one is a bittersweet and likable watch about how the past never stays in the past. Bill Murray, Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange and Jeffrey Wright all put in a good shift.

Appointment With Danger: Monday, Film4 @ 11am

Gary, Indiana. A postal officer has been murdered and Inspector Goddard is on the case. There's a single witness, a nun by the name of Sister Augustine. She's in danger and he must go undercover to save her and solve the crime. Every film list needs a film noir and this is a solid example. It's familiar stuff as noir goes but there's a subtle streak of humour running through it, Alan Ladd is good value as the lead and we get an interestingly off kilter turn from Phyllis Calvert as the witness.

Salt: Monday, TG4 @ 22.35

A CIA agent finds herself on the run and under suspicion of treason after a prisoner accuses her of being a Russian spy. Angelina Jolie is in bruising form in the lead role and makes for a very believable action hero in a story that can be slightly confusing at points but one that all comes together pleasingly at the end. A rare action thriller that really deserved a sequel. Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Corey Stoll give Jolie fine backing.

The Ploughman's Lunch: Tuesday, Film4 @ 01.25

A cut-throat news reporter living in London in the early 80's is self serving and impatient about his career and isn't above climbing over friends and lovers to do further it. This film, from the pen of Ian McEwan and set during the Falklands war, is a tumultuous look at a life lived in tumultuous times. Jonathan Pryce is a magnificently cold lead and his actions in the final scene will stay with you for an age.

The Man In The White Suit: Tuesday, BBC2 @ 14.50

Sidney has developed a fabric that's both stain resistant and doesn't fall apart. He's happy to share his invention with the world but clothing manufacturers who stand to lose out are not one bit happy about his momentous find. Alec Guinness is a joy in the lead of this very amusing Ealing comedy production that will not only make you laugh but also give you plenty of food for thought. A perfect lazy Tuesday afternoon watch.

Creed II: Wednesday, RTÉ One @ 21.35

Adonis Creed's star is ascending in the boxing world and a name from the past is requesting a confrontation. It's Viktor Drago, the son of the man who killed his father in the ring three decades before. The latest installment in the Rocky franchise is more visceral & bombastic than it's predecessor but it has a bucket-load of heart too. Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone & Dolph Lundgren all do first rate work in their parts.

Memento: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 23.15

Leonard is a man with no short term memory who's searching for his wife's murderer. Sounds simple right. Haha. No, it's far from it from. This is the film that made Christopher Nolan famous and rightly so. It's a mind boggling thriller and one which demands your utmost attention as it's non linear plot line can be rather confusing. Guy Pearce works wonders in the main role and gets fiery back up from Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano

Nebraska: Thursday, Channel 4 @ 02.10

A father and son called Woody and David are taking a trip from Montana to Nebraska to claim a prize. Woody is slowly losing his memory to dementia and David is dragged into the mess created along the way. Alexander Payne's comedy drama is a beautifully written and crafted look at the complexities of family relationships. Plus it has a couple of wicked belly laughs hidden away. Bruce Dern, Will Forte and especially June Squibb put in stellar turns.

A Fistful Of Dollars: Thursday, TCM @ 21.00

A stranger rides into a dusty town troubled by the rivalry between two feuding gangs and sees a way to make himself a fistful of dollars (!!!!) by creating chaos and sitting back to watch it all happen. The first in Sergio Leone's famous western trilogy is now 57 years old and is the least of the 3 but it's still a splendidly entertaining and surprisingly brutal watch with a storyline that's still being ripped off to this day. Clint Eastwood rocks the lead.

Wings Of Desire: Thursday, Film4 @ 23.15

The streets of Berlin are filled with struggling people and watching over them are angels. A pair called Damiel and Cassiel find their celestial work interrupted when a mortal senses their presence and one of them falls in love. Wim Wenders 1987 fantasy drama is a beautiful film. Whimsical but dense, tragic and romantic, filled with glorious black and white imagery. Bruno Ganz, Solveig Dommartin and Peter Falk all amaze.

The Lost Boys: Friday, BBC One @ 22.35

A family moves to a nice beach town to start a new life and finds the place has a far darker side than they could have imagined. This film is as 80's as they come and it's still a delightful watch three and a half decades later. A scary, gooey, funny and imaginative take on a tale as old as cinema. The 80's vibe continues with a cast that includes both Corey Haim & Feldman, Dianne Wiest, Jamie Gertz & Jason Patric but Kiefer Sutherland robs the film from all of them with a star making role.

