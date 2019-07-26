Limerick's Greg has to stay calm with Maura during secret Love Island challenge

HAVING been tasked to complete a secret undercover challenge, Limerick heartthrob Greg O'Shea get's close and personal with Longford's Maura in the latest of episode of Love Island.

It’s a new day in the villa and one Islander wakes up in a particularly good mood. On last night’s show, three couples headed out of the villa for their final dates. And Anton is excited at the thought of some one-on-one time with Belle as their turn has come around.

In the kitchen, Anton receives a text, which reads: “Anton and Belle. It’s time for you to go on your final date. #chopchop #theskyisthelimit”

Anton has a hunch that him and Belle could be taking to the sky in a helicopter. Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of their date, he says “I’m really excited for this one. I’ve never done anything like this before in my life.”

Anton and Belle head out of the villa and arrive at a helipad and board a helicopter. As the pair take to the skies over beautiful Mallorca, Anton says: “I’ve got an amazing view of the outside, but an even better one inside.”

The helicopter lands at a stunning cove and Anton and Belle sit down for a romantic picnic by the sea.

Belle says: “I came here to find love and I definitely think I’m on my way to finding it.”

Anton continues to charm Belle. He says: “When I was younger, my mum took me to see Beauty and the Beast and I fell in love with Belle. She bought me a little Belle figurine and I slept with it every night. I’ve now found my real-life Belle. You’re beautiful on the outside and inside. It’s unbelievable to think that someone who looks as good as you, are as pure on the inside.”

Belle says: “You’re giving me butterflies...I absolutely adore you," before adding: “I can’t wait to meet your mum and discuss the bum-shaving techniques! I feel like I did a good job but there was room for improvement. I’ve got so much to learn. I’m not trying to take her place but there will be days where she might be a bit busy, and I’ll step in for her.”

Anton and Belle’s relationship appears to be reaching new heights. But what is next in store for these love birds?

THE BOYS GO UNDERCOVER IN TODAY’S SECRET CHALLENGE

Back at the villa, the boys receive a text, which reads: “Boys. Today you will all become undercover lovers. Each of you must complete an individual undercover assignment involving the girls. You then must all work together to complete one final group assignment.”

Curtis needs to get two girls to change their outfits as part of the challenge. Curtis convinces Molly-Mae and India to take part and they head upstairs to the dressing room.

Curtis says to the girls: “I want you to put them [clothes] on and I’m going tell you if they’re good or not.”

Molly-Mae is completely bemused what Curtis is asking of her. She says: “I’ve worn everything already!”

Determined to pass today’s challenge, Curtis says: “I don’t remember what you’ve worn and I don’t care what you’ve worn!”

Meanwhile, Greg has to get Maura to say ‘fanny-flutters’ three times. Speaking in the Beach Hut, the Limerick man says: “It wasn’t easy at all. I had to stay calm!”

Tommy’s assignment is to get a massage from every girl in the villa, except Molly-Mae. Tommy travels around the villa asking the girls to relieve some of the tension in his back.

Next up is Ovie and he has to hide Molly-Mae’s beloved Ellie-Belly and also accidently spill a glass of milk over one of the girls in the villa. But after Ovie hides Ellie-Belly in the tree in the garden, a search party begins.

Ovie sets his sights on Maura for the next part of the challenge. But will he succeed in spilling the milk over her?

Finally, the boys have to collectively get all the girls in the pool to win today’s challenge. But will the boys make a splash and earn cocktails for the whole villa?

MOLLY-MAE AND TOMMY STEP INTO A FAIRYTALE FOR THEIR FINAL DATE



As the Islanders relax in the garden, Tommy receives a text, which reads “Molly-Mae and Tommy. It’s time to leave the villa for your final date. #belleoftheball #beautyandtheboxer”

Tommy is unsure what is in store for him and Molly-Mae. Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says “I have no idea what it’s going to be. I’m just really happy to get out of the villa and spend some alone time with Molly. Judging by other peoples’ dates, it’s going to be the date of our lives!”

The boys think Tommy could be taking Molly-Mae dancing. So, Tommy seeks advice from dancing-pro Curtis before he heads out the villa. Molly-Mae and Tommy arrive at their date and take a seat in a grand ballroom to enjoy the

final date on the Island.

Molly-Mae says: “I genuinely did not think I would come in and meet someone. I hoped I would but I didn’t think that it would become what it has become.” As the pair reflect on their time in the villa, Molly-Mae gets emotional as she sheds a tear of

happiness. She says: “I just want to thank you, because you have made my time in there so special.”

Tommy says: “From the moment I met you, I knew in my own heart that you were going to be the one for me. I knew it straight away. I genuinely love you. You’re the girl I’ve been looking for my entire life.”

Molly-Mae says: “There is not one thing that I would change about you and the way that we are.” She wants to know what’s next for her and Tommy. She says: “What do you think is next for us? I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it!”

Tommy says: “We’ve come through the stages and the next stage would be moving in together.”

Molly-Mae says: “I couldn’t see any reason why living together wouldn’t work. Maybe that is on the cards.”

Keen to show off his moves, Tommy asks Molly-Mae for a dance. Will Molly-Mae and Tommy’s fairy-tale continue as their time on Love Island draws to a close?

THE ISLANDERS EACH CHOOSE THE COUPLE THEY THINK SHOULD BE DUMPED, BUT WHO WILL BE AT RISK?

Molly-Mae and Tommy return to the villa and fill the other couples in on their romantic date. The Islanders are definitely feeling the love tonight, but an incoming text is about to send shockwaves through the villa.

