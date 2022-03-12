Sixteen movies on TV as we approach St Patrick's Day

If you are planning to watch a movies on TV over the coming week, we've got you covered. Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the schedules and has picked 16 to choose from.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Saturday, Channel 4 @ 9pm

Sharon Tate's star is on the rise, Rick Dalton's career is dying and Cliff Booth is the man who makes him look tough onscreen. Meanwhile a ranch full of hippies out in Los Angeles county are planning Armageddon. Quentin Tarantino's love letter to an alternative version of 1969 Hollywood might seriously sag in the middle but elsewhere it's a very entertaining and very violent few hours. Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt all rock their parts.



Pain And Glory: Saturday, BBC 4 @ 9pm

Salvador Mallo is a troubled man. Chronic pain and past tragedy has forced him to seek alternative & illegal methods to deal with his issues and he's now looking back on his past and the paths he took to end up in his present. Pedro Almodovar's 2019 drama is a stunner, a beautifully understated look at life and love and all the sorrows that come in tow. Antonio Banderas puts in a career best performance here.



JFK: Saturday, TG4 @ 10.05pm

22/11/63. The president's head explodes in the middle of Dallas. Jim Garrison, a New Orleans D.A. notes inconsistencies in the official report years later and starts to question things. Oliver Stone's 1991 film is fantastic, one that will make you re-evalute and look differently at the way you consume history, news & media. Kevin Costner rocks it as always and leads a cast way too full of famous faces to even try and list.



The Castle Saturday night/Sunday morning RTÉ One @ 12.30am (midnight)

Monika and Jolanta are a daughter and mother from Lithuania living in Ireland. Their dreams of making a living playing music are constantly dashed as financial and familial pressure encroaches but Monika won't take no for an answer. A tough film about the soul destroying effects marginalisation can have on the psyche but it's worth staying with for Barbora Bareikyte's and Gabija Jaraminaite's excellent performances.



Fort Apache: Sunday Great! Movies Action @ 9pm

The command of remote Fort Apache is expected to be handed to the much liked army veteran Captain York but instead goes to the smug and inexperienced Colonel Thursday. Inexperience then breeds disrespect which leads to a tribal uprising. John Ford's influential thriller may be 74 years old but it's still an effective watch and was one of the first westerns that actually showed respect to it's indigenous characters instead of contempt. Henry Fonda, Miguel Inclán and John Wayne play their parts nicely.



Doineann: Sunday, BBC Two @ 10pm

Tomás and his family are taking a long awaited holiday on an island off the Irish coast when his work as a crime journalist drags him away. When he returns his family are missing and a Garda called Labhaoise helps him look for them as a storm draws close. This 2021 Irish language drama might feel familiar but it's a nicely put together and atmospheric story. Peter Coonan and Brid Brennan do fine work as the leads.



Equus: Monday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9pm

Alan Strang is an odd boy and he's about to begin work with a psychiatrist to find out what exactly was going through his mind when he decided to harm a stable full of horses. A multiple Oscar nominated film from 1977 with a storyline some will find both impenetrable and offensive but stick with it for an interesting look at obsession and psychology. Peter Firth, Joan Plowright, Richard Burton and Jenny Agutter all do well here.



The Burning: Monday, The Horror Channel @ 11pm

A long time ago a group of kids played a trick on Cropsy and he ended up scarred for life. Now years later he's out of hospital and itching to put a hurting on somebody. Anybody. Everybody. This member of the notorious video nasty club is better than you'd think. It's crunchy and gory (Tom Savini's fx work still excels) and silly but there's flair and fun here too. Keep an eye out for a baby faced Holly Hunter and Jason Alexander with a full head of hair.



The Big Sick: Tuesday, BBC Three @ 10pm

Emily & Kumail fall in love but Emily is white and Kumail's Indian family do not approve. When Emily falls seriously ill Kumail is forced to decide what is truly important to him. A delightful film, heartfelt and charming in a way that will leave you beaming after it. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan make a solid central pairing and Holly Hunter and Ray Romano in back up do all sorts of good work.



Monsters And Men: Tuesday, Film4 @ 11.25pm

The lives of three men, Manny, Dennis and Zyrick, from New York City become intertwined when a young black man is shot and killed by policemen and a video of his murder is released online. A topical & upsetting 2018 drama that was inspired by the murder of Eric Garner and that isn't afraid of wearing it's politics on it's sleeve. A thoughtful and justifiably angry story powered by strong turns from John David Washington, Anthony Ramos & Kelvin Harrison Jr.



Doomsday: Wednesday, The Horror Channel @ 10.40pm

In the near future a deadly virus has destroyed Scotland and turned it into a savage wasteland. When the virus threatens England a woman must venture north to find the cure. Rhona Mitra has a ball as the lead in an insanely violent and exceedingly amusing mix of Outbreak & Mad Max 2. Medieval duels, car chases and musical cannibalism are just some of the treats on display here. Great fun if you have the constitution for it.



The Breadwinner: Thursday (St Patrick's Day), RTÉ 2 @ 10.35am

Growing up under Taliban control in Afghanistan is an awful way to live as little Parvana finds out when her father is arrested. Now to support her family she must pretend to be a boy and brave the outside world. Cartoon Saloon's third feature length animated film steps away from Ireland and into a warzone. It's a scary, stressful but gorgeous and heartfelt look at the hardships of being a woman in a man's world. Saara Chaudry adds amazing voicework to glorious animation.



Appointment With Danger: Thursday (St Patrick's Day), Film4 @ 2.40pm

Gary, Indiana. A postal officer has been murdered and Inspector Goddard is on the case. There's a single witness, a nun by the name of Sister Augustine. She's in danger and he must go undercover to save her and solve the crime. Every film list needs a film noir and here is a prime example. It's familiar stuff as noir goes but there's a subtle streak of humour running through it, Alan Ladd hits the spot as the lead and we get an likably off kilter turn from Phyllis Calvert as the witness.



The Guard: Thursday (St Patrick's Day) RTÉ 2 @ 9.30pm

In darkest Connemara a stubborn, set in his ways policeman finds himself working with the FBI to stop a big drug deal going down. Will their differing styles blend? A darkly hilarious film shot through with a unique Irish sensibility that will have you in tatters laughing one minute and upset the next. Brendan Gleeson is as good as he's ever been and Don Cheadle supports him ably. Liam Cunningham is wicked craic as always as the baddie.



Knives Out: Friday, RTÉ One @ 9.30pm

The morning after his 85th birthday the patriarch of the Thrombey family is found dead and suspicion has fallen on the many troubled members of his family. Sons, daughters, nieces, grandchildren, who could it be? Private eye Benoit Blanc is here to find out. Rian Johnson's comedy thriller is a twisty turny joy that only a misery guts could hate. Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee-Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Ana De Armas and many others have a whale of a time putting all the pieces together.



Squirm: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 11.05pm

A hefty storm in the skies over Fly Creek has awoken something in the soil. Something unsettling. Something dangerous. Something with a taste for human meat. Jeff Lieberman's 1976 cult classic isn't one for the squeamish but there's an awful lot of enjoyment to be had here, especially with Rick Baker's wonderful practical effects, if you're willing to put aside the friday evening snacks and dive in. Don Scardino and Patricia Pearcy are a pair of game leads.

