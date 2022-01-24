Search

24 Jan 2022

Artwork inspired by Vicky Phelan the focus of television feature

Vicky Phelan to feature on Nationwide episode tonight

The portrait of Vicky Phelan by Vincent Devine, which will be explored on RTÉ Nationwide.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

24 Jan 2022 5:40 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK resident and cervical check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan will appear on RTÉ’s  Nationwide tonight.

The Annacotty mother of two, who is originally from Kilkenny, will feature on an episode exploring the symbolism behind an art project depicting her and her children, Amelia and Darragh.

The specially commissioned iconic portrait, created by artist Vincent Devine, was officially launched in her home county earlier this month.

WATCH: Limerick's Vicky Phelan backs Climb with Charlie campaign

Artist Vincent was inspired by the courage of health-campaigner Vicky, and his aim in creating the piece was to depict the tragedy and joys of her life, through symbolic objects.

In a preview clip, viewers are informed that her daughter Amelia, now in her teenage years, is represented as a bright-red Crimson Rosella bird, as she wants her to “remain a free spirit.”

Also depicted is her son Darragh, who is several years younger and is represented as a sapling oak, to show that he will grow up into a “big strong oak tree.”

The episode, to be broadcast at 7pm on RTÉ One,  will centre around the painting and life of the campaigner, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was never informed until 2017.

Local News

