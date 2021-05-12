Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre seeks local submissions for national showcase

ARE you a young Limerick artist who would like to see your work showcased as part of a nationwide collection?

Look no further than the Lime Tree and Belltable theatres here in Limerick who are participating in a nationwide programme produced by the Arts Council.

Entitled Lasta, the programe is described as "for young people by young people.”

Two young curators, Mamobo Ogoro and Stephen Hartigan, will curate the Lime Tree Theatre contribution and hope you will submit your work by this Friday - May 14.

Nearly all forms of art are accepted such as paintings, sculptures, textiles, print, ceramics and so on. If you are a poet, musician, dancer, artist or a performer you are also encouraged to apply!

“There are so many young talented artists in Limerick,” curator Stephen explained, “I’d like to give them a place where their art can be seen.”

Stephen is asking artists to submit their work to him. His advice is not to worry about your sending in your CV as he only needs a 300 word statement and three images of your work.

Stephen says there are so many reasons why young artists should send in their pieces.

From gaining more attention to their work to, as he describes, “giving more of light on Limerick being a city of culture.” Stephen says there’s no reason not to apply.

If you apply, your work will be showcased as part of the Lasta Festival which takes place from June 11 to June 20.

If you are interested you can find more information on limetreetheatre.ie.