21/10/2021

VOTING is now open for Limerick's Next Superstar competition

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Voting is now open in the first round of Limerick's Next Superstar.

The heats are now live on our site for public voting - YOU CAN SEE ALL OF THE HEATS AND TAP TO VOTE BELOW

The winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges.

The judges, who will have their work cut out for them, include Limerick fashion queen and model agent, Celia Holman Lee; All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Aaron Gillane and social media influencer Keely McGrath.

The winner of Limericks Next Superstar will pick up an amazing prize pack to the value of €2,500 including:

  • 2 Night B & B stay with a 3 course dinner on one evening in The Southcourt Hotel
  • €300 One 4 All Voucher from Fergusons Hearing Clinic,
  • €300 voucher from Fitzgerald Skip Hire,
  • An overnight B & B stay for two people with 2 course evening meal and bottle of wine in The Longcourt Hotel,
  • A Nespresso Creatista Pro Sage Machine valued at €400 from Habit Coffee & Retail,
  • €200 One 4 All Voucher from Sarsfield Credit Union
  • A full day's recording to get a track fully recorded and mixed by the team in Ballyhane Studios plus an opportunity to perform as an opening act at an upcoming gig!
     

Voting in the heats will close on Thursday, October 28 at 11pm.

VOTE IN ALL SIX HEATS BELOW

VOTE NOW: Heat 1 - Limerick's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: Heat 2 - Limerick's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: Heat 3 - Limerick's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: Heat 4 - Limerick's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: Heat 5 - Limerick's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: Heat 6 - Limerick's Next Superstar

