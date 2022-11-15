It's winners alright for Limerick horse racing enthusiasts!

LIMERICK jockey Gary Noonan linked up with the red-hot Norman Lee as Eddies Pride scored in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase over just short of three miles at Fairyhouse on Tuesday of last week.

Noonan held Eddies Pride up before inching closer on the final circuit, eventually making his move to take it up approaching the last and galloping on well to hold on by a half-length.

Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes has ridden some big winners for Eddie Lynam over the years, including at Group 1 level and he linked up with the trainer for another success, albeit at a less elevated level at Dundalk on Wednesday.

Gobi Star took the Christmas Party Nights Claiming Race by a half-length, responding well when bustled along by his rider to make ground two furlongs out and take it up inside the final 100 yards, recording the first leg of a treble for the trainer.

Paddy Harnett showed the value of his seven-pounds claim on board the Donnacha O’Brien-trained El Tesoro to capture the Book Online DundalkStadium.com Nursery Handicap by a short head but also illustrated his calmness and strength in a finish by changing his whip to his right hand approaching the furlong pole as his mount began to drift, a corrective measure that proved crucial.

Michael Hourigan would not be renowned for saddling winners on the all-weather but the legendary trainer of a slew of National Hunt behemoths got on the scoresheet at Dundalk on Friday when Eastern Tornado claimed the Christmas Party Nights at Dundalk Handicap (Division 1). It was the second leg of a treble for Seamie Heffernan, who illustrated his strength and judgement of pace when coming from seventh two furlongs out to dispute the lead at the furlong marker and Eastern Tornado stuck to his task gamely to win by a head.

Cathal Landers judged matters to perfection when Happy Dreams overcame a nine-pounds hike from the handicapper for a previous success to just get up on the line for owner-trainer Michael McDonogh in the GavinLynchRacing.com Novice Handicap Chase at Naas on Saturday. With the pace to quick for his charge, who also lost ground at a number of obstacles including the last two, he allowed Happy Dreams find his own rhythm and with the leaders tiring, the pair rattled home to take the spoils by a half-length.

On Sunday at Navan, Ray Barron refused to give in on the Charles Byrnes-trained Summer Melody in the Kevin Bell Trust Pro-Am Bumper and earned his rewards as his more experienced partner’s renewed efforts reeled in and then galloped away from the 4/5 favourite Found A Fifty, who looked for all money the victory half-way up the straight. Barron switched his mount inside the leader however and the subsequent rally was a victorious one, with three and a quarter lengths the margin at the lollipop.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 16 (First Race 2.00pm)

Clonmel – Thursday November 17 (First Race 12.42pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 18 (First Race 5.30pm)

Punchestown – Saturday, November 19 (First Race 12.30pm)

Punchestown – Sunday, November 20 (First Race 11.45am)

Cork – Sunday, November 20 (First Race 12.00pm)