13 Nov 2022

Sadness at passing of Munster Rugby stalwart

The late Jerry Holland

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 Nov 2022 5:27 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been widespread sadness in rugby circles with news of the passing of Munster Rugby stalwart Jerry Holland after illness.

Cork-man Jerry Holland excelled as a player, coach, team manager and administrator during a distinguished rugby career.

He represented UCC, Cork Constitution and Munster as a player, as well as winning three Ireland caps.

The late Jerry Holland also played a pivotal role for Munster Rugby in the transition from amateur to professional rugby

He led Munster to two Interprovincial Championships as Head Coach from 1994 to 1997.

Later, he was at the helm for Munster in the province's first Heineken games and started the province's proud home record in the competition with the province unbeaten at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park under his watch.

He remained heavily involved with the squad from 1997-2000 before his appointment as Munster Team Manager from 2000-2008, helping the province win the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008.

He has been the Director of Rugby at Cork Constitution since 2010 and also served as club President.

The late Jerry Holland's son Billy played more than 200 games for Munster Rugby and was also capped for Ireland.

Jerry Holland's funeral Arrangements will be posted on www.rip.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

