12 Nov 2022

Limerick hurling star Seamus Flanagan helps Castlemahon reach Munster semi-final

Limerick senior hurling star Seamus Flanagan scored 1-5 in Castlemahon's Munster club junior football quarter-final win on Saturday

Reporter:

John Redington

12 Nov 2022 9:06 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK champions Castlemahon advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster club junior football championship after securing a 1-18 to 2-12 quarter-final victory over Waterford side, Shamrocks, Knockanore at Coolyroe on Saturday afternoon.

Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner Seamus Flanagan scored 1-5, while Alan Roche contributed 0-8, as Castlemahon set up a mouth-watering Munster semi-final clash with Fossa, of Kerry, who include Kerry All-Ireland winning stars, the Cliffords, David and Paudie, in their squad.

The West Limerick club will be attempting to go one better than their 2013 loss in the final to Kerry kingpins Keel in their only other appearance in the provincial championship.

And Castlemahon won their quarter-final with Waterford side, Shamrocks, on Saturday the hard way as well.

Recovering from a six-point deficit coming up to the quarter mark before clawing their way back into contact, they rattled up a match-winning lead in a blistering twelve minute spell just after the break.

Key to this powerful recovery against opponents who fought to the bitter end of an absorbing hour of football were the feet of Alan Roche and county hurler Séamus Flanagan who chalked up 1-13 between them.

Castlemahon trailed by three points, 0-8 to 1-8, at the break.

SCORERS: CASTLEMAHON: Séamus Flanagan -15 (0-1 free), Alan Roche 0-8 (5 frees), Jeff Reidy, David O'Donovan 0-2 each, Jack Condon 0-1; SHAMROCKS: Billy Hynes 0-7 (5 frees), Edward Lonergan, Pádraig Hynes (0-1 free) 1-1 each, Kieran Crawford 0-2, Adam Crawford 0-1.

