Limerick District League weekend junior soccer preview

THE Limerick District League youth side face their second outing in the Inter County Youth League on Saturday evening when they host the Galway DL in Jackman Park at 5.30PM.

Having played out a 2-2 draw in their opener against the Clare DL, this is a crucial tie for Limerick as a defeat will end their interest in the competition.

Limerick have plenty of reason to be optimistic following their performance in the Clare match in a game they really deserved to win.

Manager Denis Griffin had to plan with little preparation but will be even better informed for this game.

There is a reduced programme for the Premier League, but Pike Rovers will get the opportunity to take over top spot if they can win at Nenagh AFC.

The Hoops had an impressive win last weekend when they beat Newport 5-1 in the FAI Junior Cup, helped by a Steven McGann hat trick. It was a welcome return to form for Robbie Williams side who were a little off colour of late.

On Sunday they meet the most improved side in the Premier League this season in Nenagh. The Tipperary side have an excellent young squad and their confidence seems to be building game by game.

With their place comfortably secured in the top six, there is no pressure on them and they will relish the chance to lower Pike’s colours, a task easier said than done however.

Ballynanty Rovers will move to within a point of Fairview if they can win at Charleville on Saturday evening.

The Cork side were impressive last weekend pushing Fairview to the pin of their collars before losing 3-2 in the FAI Junior Cup.

They will have taken great heart from that performance as they bid to break clear of the relegation spot.

They meet a bang in-form Balla XI, who are motoring well on all fronts. With Thomas O’Connor now fully fit they have strength in depth all around the park.

Regional Utd host Mungret Reg in a local derby with the visitors more in need of the points.

A clerical error cost them crucial points after an objection so they have slipped into the danger zone.

Regional will come into the tie, content after a 5-2 win at Athlunkard in the FAI las Sunday helped by an Eoin Duff hat trick.

In the Premier A League, leaders Newport face a tough assignment away to Fairview Rgs B on Friday evening.

Joint second placed Geraldines will be expected to win at Cappamore while Hyde, also second will not get things easy at home to Athlunkard Villa.

Aisling Ann B take on Moyross while Murroe welcome Corbally Utd in the other tie.

Division 1A has some interesting ties on offer. Kilfrush take on Caherdavin Celtic while Summerville Rvs host Regional Utd B in the pick of the bunch. The Open Cup kicks off this weekend with some exciting ties scheduled.

Croom Utd V Pike Rvs B is a mouth-watering tie while Ballynanty Rvs B host a very good Aisling Annacotty D XI.

Fellow leaders in Division 2B, Nenagh C and Corbally Utd B cross swords Brazuca United A against a resurgent Herbertstown A side.

The top two sides in Division and a local derby to boot will bring the crowds to see Geraldines B v Granville Rgs B.