Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION
MENS: Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition, Cashen Course, 6th November; 1st Edward Costello (16) 7 Jerry Costello (28) 40pts; 2nd John Guiney (14) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 35pts; 3rd John J Galvin (9) & William O’Sullivan (14) 34pts
FIXTURES: Sunday 13th November, Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course.
LADIES: Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course, Tuesday 1st November; 1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 30pts; 2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 29pts; 3rd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 28pts.
Ladies Singles Competition: Cashen Course, Saturday 5th November,
1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 39 pts; 2nd Bernie Moloney (23) 38 pts.
FIXTURES: Saturday 12th November, Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course; Tuesday 15th November, Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.
SENIOR MEN: Thursday 10th November, - Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.
SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competition, Friday 4th November, Cashen Course; 1st Marie Benn (17) 19pts (BK6-13); 2nd Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 19pts (BK6-12); 3rd Marianne Relihan (24) 18pts.
FIXTURES: Friday 11th November, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.
DROMOLAND
RESULTS: Men’s 18 Hole Single Stableford Christmas Turkey Competition Weekend, November 6. 1st Conor Ryan 42 pts; 2nd Joe Walsh 40 pts; 3rd Brian Foudy 40 pts.
LADIES: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Turkey & Wine Competition Results Weekend 6th November. 1st Leslie O'Flynn 21 pts; 2nd Joan Ryan 20 pts; 3rd Julie Fitzgerald 18 pts; 4th Mairead Toomey 18 pts.
KILRUSH
MENS: 6 November, Turkey 12 Hole Singles; 1 Michael Shannon Snr (17) 31 pts; 2 Bernard Coleman (11) 28 pts; 3 John Robinson (17) 28 pts; 4 Brendan Carey (13) 28 pts.
