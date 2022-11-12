Search

12 Nov 2022

Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

Liz Griffin, Lady Captain of Limerick Golf Club, with her daughter, Hazel Noone, left, and daughter-in-law Jillian Griffin at the Lady Captain's Dinner in Limerick Golf Club | PICTURE: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

12 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

BALLYBUNION
MENS: Mens Fourball 14 Hole Competition, Cashen Course, 6th November; 1st Edward Costello (16) 7 Jerry Costello (28) 40pts; 2nd John Guiney (14) & Eoin O’Shaughnessy (14) 35pts; 3rd John J Galvin (9) & William O’Sullivan (14) 34pts
FIXTURES: Sunday 13th November, Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course.
LADIES: Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course, Tuesday 1st November; 1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 30pts; 2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 29pts; 3rd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 28pts.
Ladies Singles Competition: Cashen Course, Saturday 5th November,
1st Patricia Gleeson (24) 39 pts; 2nd Bernie Moloney (23) 38 pts.
FIXTURES: Saturday 12th November, Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course; Tuesday 15th November, Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.
SENIOR MEN: Thursday 10th November, - Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.
SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competition, Friday 4th November, Cashen Course; 1st Marie Benn (17) 19pts (BK6-13); 2nd Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 19pts (BK6-12); 3rd Marianne Relihan (24) 18pts.
FIXTURES: Friday 11th November, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

DROMOLAND
RESULTS: Men’s 18 Hole Single Stableford Christmas Turkey Competition Weekend, November 6. 1st Conor Ryan 42 pts; 2nd Joe Walsh 40 pts; 3rd Brian Foudy 40 pts.
LADIES: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Turkey & Wine Competition Results Weekend 6th November. 1st Leslie O'Flynn 21 pts; 2nd Joan Ryan 20 pts; 3rd Julie Fitzgerald 18 pts; 4th Mairead Toomey 18 pts.

KILRUSH
MENS: 6 November, Turkey 12 Hole Singles; 1 Michael Shannon Snr (17) 31 pts; 2 Bernard Coleman (11) 28 pts; 3 John Robinson (17) 28 pts; 4 Brendan Carey (13) 28 pts.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media