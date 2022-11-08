Search

08 Nov 2022

Limerick racing connections continue rich vein of form



Wesley Joyce, on the road to recovery after his Galway Festival fall, at Naas Racecourse with his cousin Tianna Fitzgerald, Karen Keehan, Moyross Youth Academy and Callum Quinn | Pic: Caroline Norris

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Nov 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ATHEA'S Eoin McCarthy saddled the John Costello-owned Missiee to win the Thank You Val O’Connell From All At Wexford Racecourse Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Wexford on Bank Holiday Monday.

An 8/1 shot in the hands of Gary Noonan, the six-year-old led at the second last hurdle and she pulled clear late on to score by two and three-parts of a length from the Jimmy Mangan-trained Capture The Action. The race was named in honour of long-standing IHRB official Val O’Connell who is set to retire in the coming months.

There was a very well-backed winner of the concluding 12-furlong handicap at Dundalk on Wednesday as the Charles Byrnes-trained Boom Boom Boom landed the spoils under Gary Halpin. The 11/4 favourite had any amount in hand as he scored by two and a half lengths from the Gavin Cromwell-trained Pepsiwithacap.

The successful five-year-old carried the colours of the trainer’s son, Cathal.

Chris Hayes was among the winners as the 2022 Flat season wrapped up at Naas on Sunday. He teamed up with his good supporter Dermot Weld to take the Listed Finale Stakes with the Newtown Anner Stud Farm-owned Duke De Sessa.

The 13/8 joint-favourite skipped a few lengths clear early inside the final furlong and just held off the late rally of the Andy Slattery-trained Sunchart by a shorthead. Weld is looking forward to having his winner in training next season as a four-year-old. It was a 43rd winner of the season for Hayes.

Newcastle West conditional jockey Gary Noonan was a winner at Cork on Sunday where the Pat Flynn-trained Walnut Beach justified his favourite’s tag in the two-mile handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old led before the third-last hurdle and made the best of his way home to score by a length and three-parts from the Michael Bowe-trained Halsafari at odds of 7/2.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 8 (First Race 12.20pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 9 (First Race 2.45pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 11 (First Race 5.15pm)

Naas – Saturday, November 12 (First Race 11.50am)

Navan – Sunday, November 13 (First Race 11.45am)

Local News

