03 Nov 2022

Live sport on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

03 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of November 3-6.

Thursday November 3

SOCCER
Djurgardens v Shamrock Rovers
Virgin Media Two at 5.45pm

SOCCER
Real Sociedad v Man Utd
BT Sport 1 at 5.45pm

WHEELCHAIR RUGBY
Spain v Ireland
BBC Red Button at 5pm

GYMNASTICS
World Championships
BBC Three at 7.05pm

SOCCER
Arsenal v Zurich
Virgin Media Two at 8pm

Friday November 4

CRICKET
Ireland v New Zealand
Sky Sports Cricket at 4am

RUGBY
Ireland A v All Blacks XV
Virgin Media Two at 7.45pm

SOCCER
Reading v Preston
Sky Sports Football at 8pm

HORSE RACING
Down Royal
TG4 at 12.45pm

GOLF
Championship at Mayakob
Sky Sports Golf at 7pm

Saturday November 5

GAELIC FOOTBALL
Crossmaglen v Ballybay
RTÉ 2 at 7.15pm

RUGBY
Ireland v South Africa
Virgin Media Two at 5.30pm

SOCCER
South Shields v Forest Green
BBC 1 at 12noon

HORSE RACING
Down Royal
RTE 2 at 1.15pm

SOCCER
Everton v Leicester
Sky Sports PL at 5.30pm

Sunday November 6

HURLING
Ballygunner v Kilruane McDonaghs
TG4 at 1.30

SOCCER
Tottenham v Liverpool
Sky Sports PL at 4.30pm

SOCCER
Wrexham v Oldham
UTV at 12.30pm

ATHLETICS
New York City Marathon
Eurosport 2 at 1.30pm

WOMENS FAI CUP
Athlone Town v Shelbourne
RTE 2 at 3pm

