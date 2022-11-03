Live sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of November 3-6.
Thursday November 3
SOCCER
Djurgardens v Shamrock Rovers
Virgin Media Two at 5.45pm
SOCCER
Real Sociedad v Man Utd
BT Sport 1 at 5.45pm
WHEELCHAIR RUGBY
Spain v Ireland
BBC Red Button at 5pm
GYMNASTICS
World Championships
BBC Three at 7.05pm
SOCCER
Arsenal v Zurich
Virgin Media Two at 8pm
Friday November 4
CRICKET
Ireland v New Zealand
Sky Sports Cricket at 4am
RUGBY
Ireland A v All Blacks XV
Virgin Media Two at 7.45pm
SOCCER
Reading v Preston
Sky Sports Football at 8pm
HORSE RACING
Down Royal
TG4 at 12.45pm
GOLF
Championship at Mayakob
Sky Sports Golf at 7pm
Saturday November 5
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Crossmaglen v Ballybay
RTÉ 2 at 7.15pm
RUGBY
Ireland v South Africa
Virgin Media Two at 5.30pm
SOCCER
South Shields v Forest Green
BBC 1 at 12noon
HORSE RACING
Down Royal
RTE 2 at 1.15pm
SOCCER
Everton v Leicester
Sky Sports PL at 5.30pm
Sunday November 6
HURLING
Ballygunner v Kilruane McDonaghs
TG4 at 1.30
SOCCER
Tottenham v Liverpool
Sky Sports PL at 4.30pm
SOCCER
Wrexham v Oldham
UTV at 12.30pm
ATHLETICS
New York City Marathon
Eurosport 2 at 1.30pm
WOMENS FAI CUP
Athlone Town v Shelbourne
RTE 2 at 3pm
