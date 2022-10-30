Limerick duo help Rep of Ireland amateur side qualify for UEFA Regions Cup finals

TWO Limerick players played impressive roles as the Republic of Ireland Amateur side secured qualification for the UEFA Regions Cup finals next summer following a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Romania in their Group 6 qualifier in Albena, Bulgaria.

Abbeyfeale-born defender Chris Smith, of Aisling Annacotty, and Newcastle West midfielder AJ O'Connor, of Fairview Rangers, started for Gary Davis' side in the hard fought win at the Albena Sports Complex.

Following their win over Romania, Ireland required Bulgaria to drop points against San Marino in the group's other fixture and when they drew 1-1 it confirmed Gerry Davis' side spot at the tournament.

It capped off a fine week for Ireland who qualify with a game to spare. They kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 triumph over San Marino on Tuesday with their second win placing them top of the group following a polished and disciplined display over the Romanians.

Goals from Jack McMullen, Sam Burgess, Eoin Murphy and a Stephen Chambers penalty eased them to a comfortable win with their opponents finishing the match with nine players after two second half dismissals.

The Amateurs dominated proceedings but Romania had some fine individual players and were dangerous from free-kicks and corners. But it was the Brendan O'Connell skippered Irish who carried a more potent threat with AJ O'Connor and Stephen Chambers knitting much of the play together with their accurate passing while the pace of Sam Burgess and Eoin Murphy constantly troubled their opponents forcing them into hurried clearances.

Home Farm's McMullen made the breakthrough in the 37th minute with the tall central defender rising high to head home from a pin-point Stephen Chambers corner.

Romania were reduced to 10-men just a minute after the restart when Greek referee Vassilis Fotias sent off Ovidiu Gheorghe for a nasty foul on Burgess.

Seven minutes later, Killester Donnycarney's Burgess doubled the Iead with a composed finish past Marinica and the game was out of sight by the 61st minute when Rockmount's Eoin Murphy netted his second goal of the tournament with an assist from clubmate Nathan Broderick.

Substitute Romanian midfielder Daniel Dumitru came on in 61st minute, picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute and was red-carded in the 67th minute after fouling Murphy for a penalty.

Chambers slotted home from the spot to give the Boys in Green an unassailable lead.

Head Coach Davis was able to empty his bench with debut appearances Jack Parke, Gary Cunningham and Glen Daly while Kilbarrack United's Deiric Hyland and Aaron Humphries also saw game time coming in off the bench.

The Republic of Ireland will take on Bulgaria in the final game of the group on Bank Holiday Monday.

FAI AMATEURS: Brendan O'Connell (Gary Cunningham 78); Lee McColgan (Jack Parke 68), Adam Crowley, Jack McMullan, AJ O'Connor, Nathan Broderick, Stephen Chambers (Aaron Humphries 68), Luke Casey, Chris Smith, Eoin Murphy (Deiric Hyland 69), Sam Burgess (Glen Daly 77).