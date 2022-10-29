Black Saturday for Limerick sides in the All-Ireland League

IT was another disappointing day for Limerick clubs competing in the Energia All-Ireland League with all six tasting defeat in the fourth series of fixtures.

In Division 1A, Young Munster suffered their second defeat of the campaign, picking up a losing bonus point in a 13-20 reverse at the hands of Lansdowne at Clifford Park.

Also in the top flight, Shannon are still looking for their first win since their return to the top flight after succumbing 27-9 to high-flying Clontarf at Castle Avenue.

The third Limerick side competing in 1A, Garryowen, are also still searching for a first win of the campaign after the Light Blues suffered a heavy 33-11 defeat to Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent are another side seeking their first win of the league season, having to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from their 9-15 defeat at home to Navan.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohemian suffered their fourth defeat on the bounce when losing out 24-27 to Dolphin at Musgarve Park although the Red, Red Robins picked up two bonus points in the game.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff were another side to pick up a losing bonus point in a 11-17 defeat to Bangor at Upritchard Park.

Munster Academy winger Conor Phillips, who has featured in the URC this season, featured on the left wing for Young Munster, who had 20-year-old provincial prospect Fionn Gibbons in midfield again. Chris Moore, a try scorer at UCD last time out, continued at hooker.

Fifth-placed Young Munster were left to rue a slow start in their defeat to Lasndowne at Greenfields on Saturday afternoon. Munsters' trailed the visitors 0-10 at half-time.

Back came the home side in the third quarter, with a Dan Walsh try, converted by Conor Hayes, leaving just three points between the sides, 7-10, after 50 minutes.

A Hayes penalty then drew the sides level, 10-10, after an hour of a hard fought contest.

The Dubliners then took a grip on the game, scoring 10 unanswered points, including a try to move 20-10 to the front.

A late penalty goal from Hayes then secured a losing bonus point for the home side before full-time.

Next up for Munsters' is a trip to Ballynahinch on Saturday next

Shannon's first visit to Castle Avenue since 2019 began brightly and the Parish side led their hosts 9-0 after 35 minutes. Out-half Mike Cooke kicked three penalty goals inside the opening 35 minutes to help them into their two-score lead.

However, 'Tarf, who had won their opening three All-Ireland fixtures prior to kick-off reduced the deficit to six points, 3-9, at half-time.

The Dubliners then scored two converted tries to move into a 17-9 lead. Any hopes Shannon had of even taking a losing bonus point from the fixture ended when the hope side struck for their third try of the afternoon for a 22-9 lead which they maintained until full-time.

Garryowen fell to their fourth defeat on the bounce when going down by 22 points to Munster rivals Cork Con on Leeside.

Munster Academy scrum-half Jack Oliver kicked the Limerick side into a 6-3 lead in the opening half thanks to two penalty goals.

However, Cork Con were 11-6 in front by half-time. The home side then added three tries after the restart to move 28-6 in front and claim the bonus point.

JJ O'Neill then struck for Garryowen's only try of the game as the Limerick side cut the deficit to 17 points, 11-28.

A clinical Cork Con side added their fifth try of the contest before full-time to seal an impressive victory.

Shannon host Garryowen on Thomond Park's main pitch in round five of the league on Friday night at 7.30pm in a crucial Limerick derby.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent are another side still looking for their first league win after the Rosbrien side lost out to Navan at Takumi Park.

The Co Meath side got off to an impressive start, building 12-0 lead after 33 minutes, courtesy of two tries, one of which was converted.

To their credit, Old Crescent hit back at the start of the second half, with two penalty goals from the boot of Ronan McKenna reducing the margin between the sides to six points, 6-12, after 48 minutes.

Navan then tightened their grip on the game in the 78th minute, moving two scores in front, through a penalty goal.

However, back came Crescent and a further McKenna penalty goal brought the home side to within losing bonus point range at 9-15 and this proved to be the final score.

Also in Division 2A, UL-Bohs' also remain winless after four series of games. The Annacotty side left themselves with a mountain to climb when trailing Dolphin 24-0 at half-time at Musgrave Park.

The Cork side scored three tries during that opening 40 minutes, including being awarded a penalty try.

However, UL-Bohs were a transformed side after the restart, hitting back with 19 unanswered points, including a hat-trick of tries from winger Ignacio Garcia.

Dolphin then moved two scores in front with a penalty goal, before UL-Bohs hit back with a try from Joe Murray to trail by just three points 24-27.

There was no further scoring in the game as UL-Bohs' took two bonus points from the contest.

UL-Bohemian host Old Crescent in Annacotty on saturday next, November 5 in a crucial Limerick derby at 2pm.

In Division 2C, Bruff sit in seventh place in the table after their 17-11 defeat away at high-flying Bangor.

Bruff struck for the opening try of the contest to lead 5-0 early on and also led 8-7.

However, 10 unanswered points from the second-placed home side proved crucial for the home side in their win.