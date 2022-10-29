Two Limerick clubs in Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup first round action

TWO Limerick clubs are in action among eight first round ties in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup this Saturday.

Thomond make the trip to Co Mayo to take on Westport at Carrowholly with a 1pm kick-off.

This is Thomond’s second attempt at reaching the quarter-final stage of the All-Ireland Junior Cup after a losing debut, at home to Connemara, twelve months ago.

Thomond have had one win out of three so far in the Munster Junior League, with Jordan O’Donnell and Ryain Ahern scoring two tries each. They were idle last weekend with a waterlogged pitch postponing their Munster Junior Challenge Cup clash with Clonakilty.

Meanwhile, Newcastle West are also in first round Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup action this Saturday when hosting Connemara at Cullinagh, 2.30pm.

Newcastle West scored an historic Munster Junior League and Cup double last season. They have started the league with three successive wins, while also competing in the Munster Senior Cup.

The West Limerick side, who have a very reliable goal-kicker in Shane Airey, took plenty of learnings out of their cup defeat to Cashel. Like the Limerick men, reigning Connacht champions Connemara were involved in last season’s All-Ireland qualifiers.