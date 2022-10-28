In Pictures: Limerick GAA stars honoured at PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Awards

SEVEN members of Limerick's three-in-a-row of All-Ireland senior hurling team were honoured with accolades at the PwC GAA/GPA All-Star awards which were held in Dublin on Friday night.
All seven of the Limerick players named pick up their second or third individual awards to illustrate their dominance in recent seasons.
The Limerick players selected on the team comprised of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, Hurler of the Year nominees Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes, captain Declan Hannon, Gearóid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane.
Patrickswell clubman Byrnes was announced as PwC Player of the Year in hurling.
