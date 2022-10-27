Limerick District in FAI Youth Inter League action against Clare

THE Limerick DL Youth side begin their FAI Youth Inter League journey on Saturday evening when they travel to take on their Clare counterparts in Ennis.

At the time of writing the squad has yet to be announced but no doubt the talented Fairview Rangers and Aisling Annacotty squads will feature prominently.

The Premier League is rapidly heading for the half way split and this weekend throws up some intriguing games.

Top game is the clash of Aisling Annacotty and Pike Rovers on Sunday morning.

Pike Rvs beat Carew Park last weekend to join Fairview Rgs in top position on 21 points. Aisling are three points behind the leaders so a victory for them on Sunday would bring them right back into contention.

However, Aisling’s form in their last few outings would not suggest they can topple the Hoops. On Paper, Aisling have one of the best squads in the region and if they click they can match the best.

A 5-0 defeat to Nenagh in their last game rattled the Annacotty side but may well be the catalyst to get the right reaction.

Pike won with ease on Sunday but in their previous outing with Fairview, they were far from impressive which leaves some hope for their opponents.

Fairview Rgs were rocked back on their heels when they were beaten in the Tuohy Cup by Carew Park last week. The Blues underestimated their opponents in that game so you feel the same mistake will not happen again when they take on a struggling Mungret Reg side.

Mungret seemed to be getting a run going with back-to-back wins until a clerical error saw their victories overturned on objection. It remains to be seen how it will affect Richie Burke’s side.

Ballynanty Rovers are four points behind the leading two and are quietly going about their business.

They host a Janesboro side on Sunday, who suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Coonagh last weekend.

Fairview will have to plan without AJ O’Connor, but the effect should be negated with Conor Coughlan starting to hit best form.

Following their Tuohy Cup win over Fairview, Carew Park were brought back to earth on Sunday when falling 4-0 to Pike Rvs.

They need to pick up points if they hope to make the cut for the top six but they meet a Regional Utd side who are also chasing that top six spot. They currently have a five point gap on Carew and would be content to keep that differential after Sunday’s game.

Charleville take on Coonagh Utd in the final Premier game with both sides looking to keep abreast of the drop position, currently occupied by Mungret Regional.

In the Premier A League Athlunkard Villa take on Kilmallock with both sides looking to get back to winning ways while Corbally will be hoping to build on recent good form when they travel to a struggling Murroe outfit.

In the lower leagues two games well worth a look are the Division 2A table toppers clash between Nenagh B and Corbally Utd B.

It’s the same story in Division 3B when leaders Geraldines B host second placed Granville Rgs B in a local derby.

The Tuohy Cup continues on Thursday evening when Nenagh AFC take on Pike Rvs in the quarter final.

Following their 5-0 win over Aisling in their last outing, other teams will be more apprehensive when they cross swords.

These two sides met in a League outing a couple of weeks back when Pike took the spoils but Nenagh will have taken heart from the fact they matched their opponents for most of the game.

The Tipperary side have some very talented young players coming through and Pike will know that anything other than their best might not enough.