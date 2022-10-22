Treaty United to host special World Cup preview night

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush is among the special guests for Treaty Utds upcoming World Cup preview night
TREATY United FC have announced a major club fundraiser is to be held in Dublin on Thursday, November 3, just 17 days before the World Cup starts in Qatar.
The venue is The Marker Hotel on Grand Canal Dock and the main event features football legends Ian Rush and Neville Southall in conversation with RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue.
Tickets are €35 and on sale at https://treatyunitedfc.com/treaty-united-world-cup-preview-night/
In addition there’s a special VIP package for €75 which will include complimentary finger food and drink and an opportunity to meet the VIP guests before the main event.
The event starts at 7.30pm and there will also be an opportunity for Q&A to ask questions of Ian Rush and Neville Southall as part of the evening.
Commenting on the event, Treaty United Chairman, Conn Murray commented “This Dublin event follows an extremely successful event the club held in New York last month and we’re keen to engage with people from the mid-west and beyond and spread the word of our ambitious plans for LOI football here.
"We know we’ve many members and fans in Dublin already and we look forward to meeting them on the 3rd November. This is a night for everybody who loves football and we’re delighted to have these football legends join us for what promises to be brilliant social event."
Teon Behan, Shanikqa Karbu and Anthony Ingle from St Mary's National School, Limerick were one of the first to witness the new exhibition
Anita O’Donnell, Sarah Woulfe, Ruth McAuliffe, Tommy O’Sullivan, Paula McNamara, organising committee of the cultural food fair in Kilfinane
Cllr Liam Galvin says he wants the right to question what he described as “rubbish answers” from council officials in response to officially submitted questions | FILE PHOTO / Marie Keating
The woman says the incident which occurred by the river on Harvey’s Quay left her "shocked and frustrated." | FILE PHOTO
Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy receiving her honorary conferring at the University of Limerick on June 23, 1994 | PICTURE: Courtesy of UL
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.