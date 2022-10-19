Limerick District and Limerick Desmond clubs learn FAI Junior Cup draw

The FAI Junior Cup trophy
THE draw has been made for the third round of the FAI Junior Cup for the Munster region.
In the Limerick District League section, both Pike Rovers and Fairview Rangers face away ties against Newport Town and Charleville AFC respectively.
Meanwhile, in the section of the draw including the Limerick Desmond League clubs, Newcastle West Town FC will host Kilcornan AFC in a derby fixture, while Broadford United are away to Killarney Celtic.
Third round FAI Junior Cup ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 6.
FAI Junior Cup Draw:
Round 3 - Limerick District League
Newport Town AFC Vs Pike Rovers FC
Charleville AFC Vs Fairview Rangers FC
Athlunkard Villa Vs Regional Utd
Summerville Rovers FC Vs Moyross United
Ballynanty Rovers AFC Vs Coonagh United
Round 3 - Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond League
Lifford FC Vs Avenue United
Killarney Celtic Vs Dromore United FC
Newmarket Celtic FC Vs Shannon Town
Newcastle West Town FC Vs Kilcornan AFC
Killarney Athletic AFC Vs Broadford United AFC
