Dromcollogher-Broadford see off St Senan's to reach Limerick IFC final

A FIRST half Cillian Fahy goal and second half goals from the impressive Derry McCarthy and Jack Pierce proved to be the difference as Dromcollogher-Broadford booked their place in the County Intermediate Football Championship final against Na Piarsaigh at the expense of St Senan's.

Despite being played in atrocious, winter-like conditions in Newcastle West this Sunday afternoon, this semi-final, which finished 3-5 to 2-5 in favour of Drom Broadford against a spirited St Senan's side, was a fantastic showcase for Limerick football with a total of five goals, three of which came in a nine-minute period in the second half.

It had been Dromcollogher-Broadford who led 1-2 to 0-3 at half time thanks to a Cillian Fahy goal after 20 minutes.

It was St Senan’s who started the brightest and were 0-3 to 0-1 up midway through the opening 30 minutes, before a quick-fire return of 1-1 put Drom Broadford in front for the first time - a lead they held until half time.

With 11 minutes on the clock, St Senan’s goalkeeper Cian Walsh did well to deny Brian Noonan the game’s opening goal after a superb ball over the top from Derry McCarthy.

The first point of the game came two minutes later when Cormac Woulfe burst through a stretched Dromcollogher-Broadford midfield to restore the Foynes men’s lead.

David Naughton’s charges were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead midway through the opening half hour with Oisin O’Farrell adding to Jame Naughton's earlier free and Woulfe's 13th minute point.

Dromcollogher-Broadford did however take the lead for the first time on the 20th minute mark thanks to a superb goal by Cillian Fahy. The inter-county star gave Cian Walsh no chance, striking off his left foot into the top right corner of the St Senan’s goal.

The goal certainly came against the run of play with St Senan’s having the vast majority of the possession prior to Fahy raising the green flag, but the Limerick player’s goal gave Drom Broadford that much-needed confidence boost as Micheál Brosnan pointed a minute later to put his side two points ahead.

Both sides each had four wides apiece at the half time break. Drom Broadford’s lead didn’t last too long however.

St Senan’s scored from the first attack after the restart, just 15 seconds after the throw-in, to edge ahead once again after Darren Lawlor fisted home a James Naughton cross with Drom Broadford yet to touch the ball in the second half.

However, a superb long-range effort from Drom Broadford’s Derry McCarthy – arguably the point of the game – had the South Limerick men level for only the second time.

And Drom Broadford were three points up in the 43rd minute when Jack Pierce found the back of the net after Ian Ryan had hit the post after running onto an excellent through ball from Pierce.

Credit to St Senan’s, the Foynes men responded almost straight away and after the rainy conditions forced James Noonan to drop the high ball in by Adam Kearns, St Senan’s captain Ian Ryan fully capitalised to find the back of the and make it 2-5 apiece. The momentum was now swinging in St Senan’s favour yet again.

The impressive Derry McCarthy had other ideas though, and the game winning goal came seven minutes from time as the Drom Broadford half forward took full advantage of a poor kick out to lob the ball into the back of the net.

James Noonan made up for his earlier mistake to deny Darren Kearns a certain goal with a superb low save in the last minute to deny St Senan’s extra time and book his side’s place in the County final.



SCORERS: DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD: Derry McCarthy 1-2; Jack Pierce 1-1; Cillian Fahy 1-0; Micheál Brosnan, Brian Noonan (free) 0-1 each. ST SENAN’S: Darren Lawlor 1-1, Ian Ryan 1-0, Oisin O’Farrell 0-2, James Naughton (free), Cormac Woulfe 0-1 each.