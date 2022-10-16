Brave Treaty United suffer FAI Cup semi-final defeat at Derry City

TREATY United's dream of reaching a first ever Extra.ie FAI Cup final in just their second year competing in the League of Ireland ended with their 2-1 defeat to Premier Division Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Treaty were left to rue a slow start which saw the First Division side concede two goals in the opening 15 minutes against their Premier Division title chasing opponents.

However, a goal from the penalty spot from striker Enda Curran - his 19th of the season - hauled Tommy Barrett's charges back into the contest and had Treaty's 300-strong travelling support who made the 660km round trip to Derry believing that this could yet be a special day for the Markets Field-based side.

Derry City dominated the second period, creating several good opportunities, but a combination of some top class defending and several high quality saves from Treaty 'keeper Jack Brady helped Treaty remain in the contest at 2-1.

The visitors, who didn't create much by way of clear goal-scoring opportunities in the second period, came within a whisker of grabbing a late equaliser when the lively Willie Armshaw made a lung burst run into the Derry penalty area from the half way line. However, his dipping effort on goal flew just outside the left hand upright in the 86th minute.

It was the last real opportunity for Tommy Barrett's charges to draw level against their top flight opponents who have won the FAI Cup on five previous occasion, the last of which was 2012.

Treaty United will now switch their focus back to the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-offs later this month. Before that, Treaty will host Wexford in their final First Division regular season fixture on Friday night, 7.45pm.

Although defeated Treaty will take plenty of positives from their display at the Brandywell into their remaining league games.

Derry are a full-time outfit and sit 13 places ahead of Treaty in terms of League of Ireland standings across two divisions.

In team news before kick-off, Jack Brady replaced Conor Winn between the posts for Treaty United.

Home side Derry, who came into the semi-final on an eight-game winning run, got off to the ideal start, opening the scoring after just eight minutes.

The threatening Patrick McEleney got in behind the Treaty defence and and pulled it back for striker Jamie McGonigle to finish clinically.

That goal was a body blow to the Limerick-based side who found themselves two goals in arrears just seven minutes later. A bullet header from Brandon Kavanagh doubled the Candystripes leaded as he powered the ball to the net from Cameron McJannett cross. It was Kavanagh's third goal in four games.

Treaty, who slowly began to settle got right back into the contest on the half hour mark. The visitors captain Jack Lynch was felled by Cameron Dummigan in the penalty area and match referee Neil Doyle had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Enda Curran made no mistake with the spot kick, slotting the ball past Brian Maher to extend the striker's excellent run of scoring in every round of the FAI Cup this season. Former Derry player has netted six times in the competition this season.

The First Division side trailed by just a single point at half-time and despite Derry enjoying the vast majority of possession and creating the lions share of chances, Treaty manager Tommy Barrett will have been quietly satisfied to see his side trail by just a single goal at the break given the run of the opening half an hour.

Derry could well have grabbed a two-goal lead on 54 minutes. The unmarked Declan Glass saw his header take a deflection off a Treaty Utd player's head and go out for a corner.

Neither side managed to find the net in the remaining 36 minutes as Derry reached their 11th FAI Cup final.