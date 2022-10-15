Search

15 Oct 2022

Clinical Na Piarsaigh power past Liberties to reach Limerick senior hurling final

Emmet McEvoy, of Na Piarsaigh, gets away from Barry Nash, behind, and Brian Garry, of South Liberties, during the Limerick SHC semi-final at Kilmallock on Saturday | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Clancy at Kilmallock

15 Oct 2022 6:11 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

RELENTLESS Na Piarsaigh booked their place in the 2022 Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling championship final after scoring a convincing 1-23 to 0-9 semi-final win over South Liberties at Kilmallock on Saturday afternoon.

The Caherdavin men were slow into stride but once they got into some rhythm, they had too much for Brian Ryan's South Liberties.

Leading 0-8 to 0-5 at half time, Na Piarsaigh had hit 19 first half wides. Scores from Kevin Downes, Keith Dempsey and a trio from Adrian Breen helped them to steer clear of and potential shock. Barry Nash had four frees and a 65 for his side.

Breen would add three more after the interval, with Peter Casey, Will Henn and Daithi Dempsey raising white flags. 

The goal arrived in stoppage time, courtesy of Daithi Dempsey, by which time Na Piarsaigh were well clear with South Liberties waiting until the 48th minute to score from play. 

Kieran Bermingham's side await a clash with familiar foes Doon or Kilmallock later this month. That second semi-final will take place tomorrow, Sunday.

