Limerick District League lower division weekend round-up

Limerick District league lower division Round-Up:

REGIONAL Utd B returned to the top of Division 1A following a 4-0 win over Knockainey. Jeff Mannion claimed a hat trick with Eoghan Killian also netting.

Dean Hogan 3, Calvin Moore 2 and Peter Taylor scored for Southend in a big win over Kilfrush.

In Division 1B, Caherconlish have a four-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 5-0 win over Janesboro B.

Mark Ryan 2, David Corbett, Dean Power and Philip Mulready scored.

Chris Farrell, Josh Smith, Dave Hanrahan and Martin Wallace scored for Shelbourne but they fell 5-4 to Wembley Rvs who Had scorers in Gary Joyce 2, Dave Power, Diarmuid O'Callaghan and Bryan Sheehan.

Eddie Radcliffe 2, Barry Quinn 2 and Dave O'Leary scored for Balla B in a 5-0 win at Northside to keep them top of the Division 3A table.

Barry Danaher, Danny Galvin and Neil O'Driscoll scored for Mungret Reg D when they beat Knockainey B while Newtown Rovers won 4-1 at Parkville. Paul Dady scored for the home side. Newtown scorers were Rob McCartney and three from Graham Power.

In the Munster Youth Cup Newport got the better of Kilfrush thanks to scores from Jamie Kavanagh and Adam Keane.

Fairview Rgs are top of the pile in the Under 17 Division 1 thanks to a 4-1 win over Nenagh AFC. Ben O'Mahoney 2, Jack Nash and a 60-yard beauty from Calum Kiely were on the mark.

Aisling Annacotty A and Pike Rvs drew 2-2 with Adam Kearney and Alex Keating netting for Aisling.

In Division Two Geraldines with scores from Nathan Cross and Calvin Robinson-Sheedy, beat Aisling.

Cameron Walsh, Darragh Carey, Callum O'Hanlon and Jamie Enright were on the mark for Granville Rgs as they beat Shelbourne 4-1. Joe Preto scored for Shels.

Murroe and Herbertstown tied 3-3. Luke O'Sullivan 2 and Jamie Long netted for Murroe.








