South Liberties see off Patrickswell to reach Limerick SHC semi-final

Patrickswell's James Carrig clears the sliotar despite the best efforts of Barry Cooney, South Liberties, in the Limerick SHC quarter-final at Kilmallock on Sunday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
A SECOND half Brian Ryan goal was enough to see South Liberties through to the Limerick SHC semi-finals thanks to two-point win over 2021 finalists Patrickswell in Kilmallock on Sunday afternoon.
It finished, South Liberties 1-13 Patrickswell 0-14, with Ryan's goal coming midway through the second half to put Liberties ahead for only the second time.
It was Patrickswell who lead by three points - 0-8 to 0-5 - at half time, despite clocking up 12 wides, compared to five for Liberties, in the opening 30 minutes.
Two early Barry Nash frees had given Brian Ryan's Liberties side a two-point lead by the fourth minute.
However, after Josh Considine and Diarmaid Byrnes (free), and Aaron Gillane (free) put their side ahead by the ninth minute, The Well held their lead until the 45th minute.
After Ryan raised the green flag midway through the final 30 minutes, both sides exchanged points, and were in fact level on two more occasions, before Tom Ryan pointed deep into stoppage time to put Liberties into their first Limerick SHC semi-final in over 35 years.
It will be the first time since 2016 that all four of Patrickswell, Doon, Na Piarsaigh, and Kilmallock won't be competing in the Limerick SHC semi-finals.
