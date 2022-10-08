Young Munster claim bragging rights in narrow AIL Division 1A win over Garryowen

PRE-GAME favourites Young Munster were pushed all the way before overcoming great rivals Garryowen 26-23 in their entertaining All-Ireland League Division 1A Limerick derby clash played before a bumper attendance at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday evening.

A late penalty goal from the boot of out-half Evan Cusack helped Munsters' secure a narrow first league victory of the season against their gritty opponents.

Garryowen turned in their most impressive display of the season and remained right in the contest until full-time. The Light Blues, well beaten by Dublin University in their previous outing, collected a losing bonus point in defeat and will hope this improved performance is the catalyst for an upturn in fortunes in the weeks ahead.

Munsters' will be pleased to have gamed their first win of the AIL season in the wake of their narrow defeat to Cork Con at Temple Hill seven days earlier.

Twenty year-old Munster Academy player Tony Butler was hugely influential for Garryowen all through, scoring all 23 of their points through two tries, two conversions and three penalty goals.

Butler, who featured for Munster in their Heineken Champions Cup win away to Wasps last season, got the visitors off to the best possible start when scoring an intercept try and duly adding the conversion inside the opening five minutes of the contest.

Munsters' hit back to draw within a point of their rivals, 6-7, thanks to two penalties from the boot of the impressive Cusack.

However, the see-saw nature of the scoring continued when Butler went over for his second try of the game soon. The former Ireland U20 international also added the extras to see the visitors into a 14-6 lead.

While Garryowen led on the scoreboard it was clear from early on that Munsters' had an advantage at scrum time and the home side used their superiority to win several penalties over the course of the game.

After an impressive period of ball retention by their forwards, out-half Cusack found Jack Harrington with a pinpoint kick and the winger showed nimble footwork to beat a number of Garryowen defenders before scoring.

Cusack's conversion made it 14-13 to the visitors.

Butler and Cusack traded penalties just before the break to leave a single point between the sides at the interval, 17-16.

Garryowen playmaker Butler landed another successful kick at goal soon after the restart as the Light Blues moved 20-16 in front.

The complexion of the game changed early in the final quarter when Munsters' were awarded a penalty try after the under pressure Garryowen scrum was penalised on three occasions close to their own line.

Munsters' were now 23-20 to the good. Butler's 70th minute penalty from close to half way tied the scores at 23-23, before Cusack landed a straight forward penalty kick late on to secure a precious win for the home side.

Next up for fifth-placed Munsters' is a trip to Belfield to take on UCD on Saturday next while ninth-placed Garryowen, still seeking their first win of the campaign, host in-form Terenure College at Dooradoyle.