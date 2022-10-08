Limerick man in line to win first Ulster Rugby cap in United Rugby Championship

Limerick forward Frank Bradshaw-Ryan in action for USON Nevers
LIMERICK forward Frank Bradshaw Ryan is in line to win his first cap for Ulster Rugby in the BKT United Rugby Championship later today, Saturday.
Former Shannon RFC player Bradshaw-Ryan is named on the replacements' bench for Ulster's Round 4 URC meeting with the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm.
Twenty seven-year-old second row Bradshaw-Ryan joined Ulster on a one-year deal in the summer.
The Limerick man bolsters Ulster's second row options having moved to Belfast from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.
Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate, and former Ireland U19s player, has brought the leadership skills he has honed over six years in France.
Frank Bradshaw Ryan, with the help of an agent in France, joined Federale 1 side Auch, a former Top 14 club, in 2016.
The former Munster Sub-Academy’s time at Auch, who played in France’s third-tier, turned out to be a positive experience.
The Clareview native turned in impressive string of displays earning him a move to USON Nevers, located 260kms southeast of Paris, who play in the second-tier of French rugby.
Bradshaw-Ryan is a past pupil of Ardscoil Ris.
