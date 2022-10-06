Peterborough have Kell Watts available again for Burton visit

Kell Watts is pushing for a return to action with Peterborough as they prepare to face Burton.
The defender is available for selection following his return from parent club Newcastle, where he has been rehabilitating from a knee injury, although Posh manager Grant McCann stressed the 22-year-old will not be rushed back.
Dan Butler could line-up again having played 72 minutes against MK Dons last weekend following a spell on the sidelines.
Oliver Norburn and Emmanuel Fernandez remain out through injury alongside goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright.
Burton boss Dino Maamria has no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip.
Tom Hamer is available again after completing his suspension for his red card against Forest Green.
New signing Bobby Kamwa, who joined the club on a short-term deal earlier in the week, will be hoping for more minutes after featuring late on against Fleetwood on Tuesday.
Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and Corrie Ndaba (hip) still remain sidelined for the Brewers.
