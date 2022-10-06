Search

06 Oct 2022

Luke Norris expects to lead Stevenage line against Swindon despite broken nose

Luke Norris expects to lead Stevenage line against Swindon despite broken nose

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 5:35 PM

Luke Norris is expected to lead the Stevenage line against Swindon despite breaking his nose in midweek.

Norris scored twice against Sutton before leaving the field bloodied and bruised by a high boot, but will be eager to pick up where he left off after doubling his season’s tally.

Stevenage are on a four-game winning run and sit second in League Two, leaving boss Steve Evans to rotate his squad from a position of strength.

He made three changes on Tuesday night as he freshened up the XI, but Kane Smith, Arthur Read and Jamie Reid will all be in contention for returns.

Swindon have sent captain Angus MacDonald to a specialist to determine whether his dislocated collarbone requires surgery.

Boss Scott Lindsey is hoping he can come through without going under the knife, which would leave him on the sidelines for an extended period.

Saidou Khan is hoping to regain his starting spot after settling for a place on the bench following his return from suspension.

Louis Reed and Frazer Blake-Tracy are both one booking away from a one-game ban of their own.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media