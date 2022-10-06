In Pictures: Soccer fans cheer on Treaty Utd against Galway Utd in First Division

TREATY United took another step towards securing a promotion play-off spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when playing out a 1-1 draw with Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was on hand for the Limerick Leader to capture all the colour and excitement from Friday night's game.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd side can guarantee a place in the promotion play-off semi-finals by defeating Waterford FC in their penultimate regular season fixture on this Friday night, 7.45pm.
