Search

06 Oct 2022

Limerick Desmond League junior soccer fixtures

Limerick Desmond League junior soccer fixtures

This is a busy spell for Limerick Desmond League fixtures

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

06 Oct 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Desmond League Fixtures - Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 16

Saturday, October 8  

FAI U17s Cup 1st Round (extra time & penalties if required) 

Dromore Utd V Mastergeeha 2pm (in Kildimo) (E. Noonan) 


Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Broadford Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd 1pm (P. King) 


Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Ballingarry V Glantine 230 (G. O’Connor) 

Shannonside V Kilcolman Rovers (in Horgan Park, Borrigone) 230 (S. Behan) 


Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes) 

Rathkeale V Shountrade 230 (E. Barrett) 

Granagh Utd V Feenagh 230 (M. Murphy) 

 

Sunday, October 9

FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Dingle Bay Rovers V Kilcornan, (in Gallarus, Dingle). 2pm 


Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Glin Rovers V Abbeyfeale Utd 1030 (G. O’Connor) 


Premier Division League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Creeves Celtic V Ballingarry 1030 (P. King) 

Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes) 

Abbeyfeale Utd B V Glin Rovers B 130 (E. Barrett) 

Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Mountcollins V Ballingarry B 130 (S. Hartnett) 

Premier Division  

Rathkeale V Newcastle West Town 1030 (E. Noonan) 

Division 1 

Dromore Utd V Athea Utd 130 in Pallaskenry (S. Behan) 

Rathkeale B V Shountrade 130 (P. O’Donnell) 

Shannonside V Newcastle West Reserves (Horgan Park, Borrigone) 130 (W. Fitzgerald) 

Division 3 

Feenagh V Shannonside B 1030 (P. O’Donnell) 

Carrig Celtic V Ballysteen 1030 (S. Hartnett) 

Breska Rovers B V Dromore Utd B 1030 (M. Murphy) 

Saturday, October 15


JAKO Munster Youths Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Shannonside V Broadford Utd

Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town

 

Sunday, October 16


FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens) 

Breska Rovers V Shannon Town 2pm 

Broadford United V Fenit Samphires 2pm 

Shannonside V Killarney Celtic 2pm 

AC Athletic V Newcastle West Town (Mounthawk Park, Tralee) 2pm 

Kilkishen Celtic or Shannon Hibernians V Dromore Utd 2pm 

Premier Division 

To be confirmed 

Premier Division League Cup Group B (90 minutes) 

Glin Rovers V Creeves Celtic 

Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes) 

Glin Rovers B V Knockaderry  

Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Ballingarry B V Glantine  

Division 3 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes) 

Breska Rovers B V Feenagh  

Division 1 

Newcastle West Reserves V Rathkeale B 

St Itas V Askeaton   

Division 2 

Mountcollins V Abbeyfeale Utud B 

Division 3 

Dromore Utd B V Carrig Celtic in Kildimo  

Ballysteen V Shannonside B  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media