Limerick Desmond League junior soccer fixtures

LIMERICK Desmond League Fixtures - Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 16
Saturday, October 8
FAI U17s Cup 1st Round (extra time & penalties if required)
Dromore Utd V Mastergeeha 2pm (in Kildimo) (E. Noonan)
Youths Division 1 League Cup (90 minutes)
Broadford Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd 1pm (P. King)
Youths Division 2 League Cup (90 minutes)
Ballingarry V Glantine 230 (G. O’Connor)
Shannonside V Kilcolman Rovers (in Horgan Park, Borrigone) 230 (S. Behan)
Youths Division 3 League Cup (90 minutes)
Rathkeale V Shountrade 230 (E. Barrett)
Granagh Utd V Feenagh 230 (M. Murphy)
Sunday, October 9
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Dingle Bay Rovers V Kilcornan, (in Gallarus, Dingle). 2pm
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Glin Rovers V Abbeyfeale Utd 1030 (G. O’Connor)
Premier Division League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Creeves Celtic V Ballingarry 1030 (P. King)
Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes)
Abbeyfeale Utd B V Glin Rovers B 130 (E. Barrett)
Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Mountcollins V Ballingarry B 130 (S. Hartnett)
Premier Division
Rathkeale V Newcastle West Town 1030 (E. Noonan)
Division 1
Dromore Utd V Athea Utd 130 in Pallaskenry (S. Behan)
Rathkeale B V Shountrade 130 (P. O’Donnell)
Shannonside V Newcastle West Reserves (Horgan Park, Borrigone) 130 (W. Fitzgerald)
Division 3
Feenagh V Shannonside B 1030 (P. O’Donnell)
Carrig Celtic V Ballysteen 1030 (S. Hartnett)
Breska Rovers B V Dromore Utd B 1030 (M. Murphy)
Saturday, October 15
JAKO Munster Youths Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Shannonside V Broadford Utd
Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town
Sunday, October 16
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round (et & pens)
Breska Rovers V Shannon Town 2pm
Broadford United V Fenit Samphires 2pm
Shannonside V Killarney Celtic 2pm
AC Athletic V Newcastle West Town (Mounthawk Park, Tralee) 2pm
Kilkishen Celtic or Shannon Hibernians V Dromore Utd 2pm
Premier Division
To be confirmed
Premier Division League Cup Group B (90 minutes)
Glin Rovers V Creeves Celtic
Division 2 League Cup, Group A (90 minutes)
Glin Rovers B V Knockaderry
Division 2 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Ballingarry B V Glantine
Division 3 League Cup, Group B (90 minutes)
Breska Rovers B V Feenagh
Division 1
Newcastle West Reserves V Rathkeale B
St Itas V Askeaton
Division 2
Mountcollins V Abbeyfeale Utud B
Division 3
Dromore Utd B V Carrig Celtic in Kildimo
Ballysteen V Shannonside B
