Limerick Desmond League junior soccer round-up

Keanes Jewellers Munster League Champions Trophy Quarter-Final:

ANOTHER successful trip to Cork for Abbeyfeale Utd, this time to the west of the county to play Drinagh Rangers. Abbeyfeale could have been two up in the first half after good chances from Paddy Harnett and Daniel Lyons. Half time 0-0. Drinagh took over in the second half and could have been a few goals ahead only for some good saves from keeper Shane O’Connell.

The home side took the lead on seventy two minutes when Keith Jagoe capitalised on a defensive error. Abbeyfeale responded well and put pressure on the home defence with the equaliser eventually coming five minutes into stoppage time when Pakie O’Connor finished in style after good work by Kieran Foley.

It was O’Connor who proved the match winner on a hundred and seven minutes with a screamer from twenty yards into the top left corner giving the keeper no chance following fine play down their right from Dylan Quirke and Jack Quinlivan. The game could have gone to penalties had Drinagh not found the net and not the post in stoppage time in extra time.

Next up for Abbeyfeale is a Munster Semi Final at home to old rivals St Michaels who on Saturday beat Pike Rovers one nil in Cooke Park in their quarter final.



McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup:

There were two games listed in the second round of the provincial cup at the weekend. On Friday night at The Paddocks Ballingarry met Breska Rovers in their first competitive fixture under their new floodlighting system.

On the night the visitors proved stronger in a seven two win with goals from Karl Buckley (2), Mark Moloney, Bobby Smith, Darragh O’Sullivan, Keith McNicholas and Evan McGregor. On Sunday Creeves Celtic were three nil winners away to Kilcornan. They led by a Seamus Mangan goal at half time with Andrew Meade and Tommy Dillane scoring after the break.



Third Round Draw (winners into open draw)

Rathkeale v Creeves Cel

Breska Rvs v Glin Rvs or Abbeyfeale Utd

Youths Division 1 League Cup

A big win for Newcastle West Town on Friday night with a five three win away to Abbeyfeale Utd with goals from Josh Joyce (4) and Michael O’Brien. At Cove Park on Saturday Broadford Utd had a six nil win over Breska Rovers with a brace from Mark Lynch and one apiece from Ronan O’Sullivan, Adam O’Kelly, Stephen Minihane and Conor O’Brien.

Town have now completed their group games and now await the last group games and at worst have a possible playoff depending on the outcomes of the last series of games.

To play Abbeyfeale Utd v Broadford Utd and Breska Rovers v Dromore Utd

Youths Division 2 League Cup

Kilcolman Rovers and Shannonside are tied at the top of division two on full points with one series of games to be played. Kilcolman were at home to Ballingarry and were a goal up at half time with a goal from a Cormac Murphy penalty. Into the second half and Cathal Daly doubled their advantage before an own goal and a penalty had Ballingarry back level.

However the home side finished strongly and goals from Sean Long and a Cormac Murphy penalty saw then finish four two winners. For their part Shannonside were two nil winners away to Askeaton with their goals scored by Adam Bennett and Phillip Kearney.

As it stands, Kilcolman and Shannonside are level on nine points and in the final series of games these sides will meet in Horgan Park where the winner will go through to the final with the other side meeting the third placed team in a playoff to see who will go into the final. Ballingarry will meet Glantine in their last game and a point or better will see them into the playoff.

To play Shannonside v Kilcolman Rovers and Ballingarry v Glantine.



Youths Division 3 League Cup:

Glin Rovers reached the league cup final after a four one win at home to Rathkeale with goals from Charlie McDonagh (2), Billy Hogan and Calum Moriarty and in the process maintained their 100% record. In the other game in the division Granagh Utd were six one winners away to Shountrade whose goal came from Sean O’Donoghue. The one remaining issue to be decided is who will meet Glin Rovers in the final and that will be either Granagh Utd or Feenagh who meet in the last series of games who are both on six points.

To play Granagh Utd v Feenagh and Rathkeale v Shountrade



FAI Youths Cup First Round

There was no joy for Dromore Utd who went down six three away to Kilfrush Crusaders despite goals from Kevin O’Connell (2) and Ciaran McMahon.