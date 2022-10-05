Fixture details revealed for Munster Rugby's home Heineken Champions Cup pool games

Munster Rugby will host Toulouse and Northampton Saints in the pool stages of this season's Heineken Champions Cup
THE fixture details for Munster Rugby's two home pool games in this season's Heineken Champions Cup have been revealed.
Two-time European Cup winners Munster will host French giants Toulouse at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 11 at 3.15pm.
Munster will the entertain Northampton Saints in their second home pool fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday, January 14 at 3.15pm.
RTE TV confirmed the fixture details of the Munster home games as it was confirmed that the station will televise eight free-to-air Heineken Champions Cup matches this season, including the final, after securing live broadcast rights to a select number of games for the next two seasons.
Fixture details for Munster's away pool games will be revealed later.
Heineken Champions Cup Fixtures
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Round 1: Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Thomond Park, 3.15pm;
December 16/17/18, 2023
Round 2: Northampton Saints v Munster Rugby, TBC;
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Round 3: Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park, 3.15pm;
January 20/21/22, 2023
Round 4: Stade Toulousain v Munster Rugby, TBC;
