07 Oct 2022

Treaty United seek to secure promotion play-off spot

Treaty United seek to secure promotion play-off spot

A goalmouth scramble for possession during Friday's SSE Airtricity League First Division meeting of Treaty United and Galway United at the Markets Field | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FIFTH-PLACED Treaty United will look to wrap up a promotion play-off semi-final place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night, 7.45pm, when taking on Waterford FC at the RSC.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side looked on course to secure a play-off place on Friday night when deservedly leading second-placed Galway United 1-0 at the Markets Field, thanks to a 10th minute goal from in-form striker Enda Curran against his former club.

However, John Caulfield's Galway Utd side equalised in the 80th minute following a controversial penalty award to the visitors.

The draw leaves Treaty United eight points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC. While Treaty have two games remaining in the regular season, Wexford have three fixtures to go. A win for Treaty at Waterford t would wrap up the play-off place.

However, should Wexford fail to beat title-chasing Cork City at Turners Cross on Friday, then Treaty will be guaranteed a place in the play-offs irrespective of how they fare in Waterford.

Tommy Barrett said: “I thought we were excellent tonight. We probably deserved to win the game. I thought it was a soft penalty. The referee is the man who makes the decision and it is what it is. We move on.

“I am very proud of the boys, it was a great performance.”

