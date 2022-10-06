Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Mens Competitions: And Men’s Competition: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical, Sunday 2nd October; Old Course; 1st Dan Sheehan (18) 43pts; 2nd John Nolan (20) 39pts (B9 - 24); 3rd Bryan Hickey (8) 39pts; Gross: Senan Carroll (+5) 33 (B9 – 18); Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Rob Flynn (5) 37pts (B9 – 20); Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Sean O’Keeffe (10) 37pts (B9 – 19, B6 - 14); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Eamon Walsh (15) 37pts; Category 4, (21+ Handicap); 1st Jim Doolan (21) 38pts

Fixtures: Sunday 9th October, Newcastle West Exchange Day.

Ladies Singles Stableford: Sunday 2nd October, Cashen Course; 1st Betty Doolan (25) 43 pts; 2nd Geraldine Gallagher (33) 42 pts; 3rd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 41 pts; 4th Josephine Larkin (16) 39 pts Bk 9 (19 pts)

Ladies Masters: Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler – Saturday 1st October, Old Course; Catriona Corrigan (15) 77 nett.

Fixtures: Sunday 9th October, Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course; Tuesday 11th October, Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competition: Thursday 29th September, Cashen Course; 1st. Pat Mulvihill (13) 31+5 36pts; 2nd. Lar Hickey (29) 31+2 33pts; 3rd. Joe. J. O’Connor (24) 30+2 32pts. B5-13; Gross. Donal Liston 26pts.; 4th. Eamon Condon (22) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-8; 5th. Dan Sheehan (16) 35-3; 32pts. B5-12. B3-7; 6th. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 29+3 32pts. B5-10; 7th. (Pat McLaughlin (19) 35-3 32pts. B5-9; 8th. Rory Flannery (22) 32-2 30pts. B5-12. B3-8; 9th. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 31-1 30pts. B5-12. B3-7; 10th. Pat Costello (22) 31-1 30pts. B5-11.; v. Michael Fogarty (20) 29-2 27pts. B5-11.

Fixtures: Thursday 6th October, Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competition: Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3– Friday 23rd September – Cashen Course; 1st Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (15) 28pts; 2nd Nuala Lynch (19), Mary Pierse (18), Rose Molyneaux (21) 26pts

Fixtures: Friday 7th October, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.



BALLYNEETY

Results: Men's Open Singles; 1st Keith Kilgallen 45 points; 2nd Gearoid Quilty 40 points; 3rd William Mc Gill 39 points.

Club House Trophy: Sponsored by Vines; 1st Jack Irwin 49 points; 2nd Andy Creagh 43 points; Gross Patrick Hogan; 3rd Pat Coakley 42 points; 4th John Bartley 42 points.; Cat A John Bulfin 38 points; Cat B Dave Collins 41 points; Cat C Eugene Gardiner 41 points.

Ladies: 1st Threasa O'Donohue 41 points; 2nd Joann Mc Glinchey 41 points; 3rd Rosamund Grogan 34 points; Best + 36 Caroline Martin 33 points.

Fundraiser: Split the pot. Charlie O'Neill wins €103. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.

CASTLETROY

Men’s October singles: 1st J Leonard 43 pts, Cat 1 E McMahon 39; 2nd L Bowles 36; Cat 2 J Purcell 40, 2nd R Ryan 36; Cat 3 M Ryan 43, 2nd K Horgan; Cat 4 P Murphy 37. 2nd, E Deveaux 37, Cat 5 R Morgan 39 2nd J McInerney 39.

Club stroke play championship: Leading qualifiers for next week: S Mernagh 69, C O'Donoghue 70, S Moloney 72.

Saturday mixed foursomes: Kindly sponsored by Beatty Project Management; 1st J Kavanagh senior & V Ahern 23 pts, 2nd S Lyons & S Ryan 23 .

Ladies’ september medal: Sponsored by Trade Electric Group; 1st S Rael 71, 2nd E Guinan 74, 3rd A M Kilroy 74 , Gross F Corbett 80, 4th S Vaughan 5th P O'Sullivan 80,

Senior men’s Millennium cup: 1st N Parks 33 2nd PJ Noonan 32, 3rd P Kennedy 32.

Golfer of the year: Men’s Winner Ger Haugh, kindly sponsored by Locke Burger

Ladies’ golfer of the year: Elaine Guinan

Senior mens winner: Noel Parken

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Mens Seniors Wednesday, 28th September; 1st Jackie McCarthy, Paddy Dwane, Paddy Byrnes 91 Pts; 2nd Andy Henwood, Michael Casey, Danny Deady 89 Pts; 3rd D.J. Hourigan, Tom Walsh, Eric Lye, David Garvey 86 Pts.

Mens Singles: 1st/2nd October: 1st Geoff Watson (09) 40pts; 2nd Vinny O’ Connell (27) 39pts CB; 3rd Stephen Moloney (10) 39 pts.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 26th September; 1st Anne McEvoy (22) 23 Pts; 2nd Patricia carey (32) 22 Pts.

Ladies: Ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F – Thursday 29th September; 1st Anne McEvoy (22) 37pts; 2nd Kay Cagney (35) 35pts.

TIPPERARY

Ladies: Results, Wednesday, September 28th, kindly sponsored by O'Rawe Catering; Winner: Kate Nicholson(28) 37 pts; Runner Up: Un Bohan (21) 33pts

Results: Sunday October 2nd, club day 18 hole S/Ford; Winner: Jess Hogan (38) 38 pts; Runner Up: Joanne Collins (15) 36pts; 3rd: Katherine Morrissey (11) 35 pts (on last 9)

Fixtures: Our upcoming events for this week are as follows: Wednesday 5th October 9/18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Mr Tommy Landers; Sunday 9th October 9/18 Club Day V Par format. Monday, October 10 - Nifty 50's.

CO TIPPERARY

Captain's Dinner: New Team getting ready While the main competitions for this year coming to an end we still have some important tasks for our current club officers to undertake, the most important being the Captain’s Dinner on November 26th. We look forward to a special night with Captain Brian & Lady Captain Niamh & their families. It will also be a special night for President Kathleen O’Neill as it signals the end of her two year term as President of our club. It is also the night when Dundrum House Proprietor Jeff Leo will announce who is to be our President for the next two years.

This is the time when Vice Captain Darren Hayes & Lady Vice Captain Jacinta Coman are getting ready to progress to their new position after each AGM later this year. They have both announced who their Vice Captains are to be for 2023; Daniel Kennedy and Mary O’Donnell. We wish them the very best in their future positions.

Mens Golf: The results of last weekend’s competition; in 1st place Mark Jordan (13) with 40pts, in 2nd place John Graves (34) with 39pts. Best Gross went to Andrey Rangelov (2) with 38pts. In 3rd place Vinny Downey (9) 38pts, in 4th place Noel Murphy (10) 38pts. Two’s winners were; Joe Murray 2 at the 12th, Colin Ryan 2 at the 12th, Adam Skeffington 2 at the 3rd, Declan O’Dwyer 2 at the 6th, Andrey Rangelov 2 at the 6th & John Hadnett 2 at the 6th. €21 add to their Shop Account.

The Wednesday 9-Hole Singles Strokeplay Qualifier was won by Lawrence Hickey with a nett 22, in 2nd place Fionn Carew with a 21. The Best Gross went to Michael O’Grady with a Gross 19. The Two’s was won by Michael O’Grady with a two in the 3rd hole.

Ladies Golf: The Tuesday 9-hole qualifier was won by Jenny Lawrence 25.5 = 19 pts. 2nd Gina Shanahan 34.5 = 15 pts. 3rd Caroline O’Dwyer 21.8 = 13 pts. The Result of the 18-hole S/F held on September 25th & 28th in 1st place Margaret Ryan 21.0 = 37 pts. 2nd Teresa Canny 31.2 = 36 pts Best Gross went to Isobel Hayes 17.7 = 36 pts 18 Gross pts. Congratulations to all our winners.

halloween party: The Halloween party will be held at Tullamaine Castle this year on Saturday October 22nd from 1pm all proceeds going to Down Syndrome Tipperary more details for members later. A little tip; have your best Halloween costume ready.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s full scramble; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Liam Jones & Jim Kinsella 37.4, in 2nd place Dave O’Sullivan, Pat O’Gorman & Pat Kennedy 37.5.