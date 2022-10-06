FAI Junior Cup is centre stage for Limerick District League clubs

THE FAI Junior Cup is the feature of this week’s junior soccer schedule as we get down to the business end of proceedings.

Unfortunately, we are going to lose at least one of the sides fancied to go the full distance this season when Fairview Rgs host Aisling Annacotty in the Fairgreen on Sunday afternoon.

Record FAI winners, Fairview Rgs are going for their tenth title and are in fine form going into the tie.

After a shock 4-1 defeat to Ballynanty Rvs, the Blues have bounced back well and look to have found their form just at the right time.

Aisling, by contrast, fell to a Coonagh side last weekend who were posting their first Premier League win of the season.

The Annacotty side have a superb squad of gifted footballers so on their day will be a match for any team in the country but will need a major step up from last weekend. The return of Irish defender Chris Smith will be a major boost.

They were guilty at times of trying to be too clever in possession while one of the country’s best strikers, Shane Clarke, is waiting for delivery in the danger zone.

Fairview Rgs have an international of their own in AJ O’Connor and he is lifting the side to another level while Shane Duggan and Steven Bradley are also in top form.

An afternoon kick off will help to swell the crowds, so hopefully the action on the field can match the expectation.

Last year’s beaten finalists Pike Rovers are hoping for another chance to make good.

Pike come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 defeat to St Michaels last Sunday in the Munster Champions Cup. They dominated much of the game but were unable to find the target. Their opponents, Nenagh AFC were on the create of a fine unbeaten run until last Sunday when they fell to 3-2 Mungret, despite having led 2-0 at half time.

The Tipperary side looked tired in that game and any similar weakness will be punished by Pike Rvs. Having said that, Nenagh are a side well capable of taking down a big scalp so Pike would be well advised to enter the game with the correct attitude.

Ballynanty Rovers have gone close in this competition on several occasions and another good run is hopes for on the Northside. They will be favoured to advance when they host Division 1A leaders Caherdavin Celtic.

A couple of poor results will not have helped Regional Utd’s preparation for their home game with Corbally Utd but their opponents come into the tie on the back of a 6-1 drubbing against Hyde Rgs last Sunday.

A number of Premier sides face sticky assignments. Coonagh Utd, on the back of their first league win, travel to a Lisnagry side who will love the chance to cause an upset.

Newport lost to Janesboro in the Munster Junior Cup and now get the chance for revenge when the side meet again at the Tipperary venue. The Tipperary side have been hit with a number of injuries but are still capable of causing an upset.

Patrickswell have had a couple of good results of late and will relish the chance at a tilt with a Premier side. Charleville will provide the opposition and may prove a bit much for the Division 1A side.