Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth for battling to the end to beat Sheff Wed

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher praised his side for “going until the final minute” as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to stay at the League One summit.

Sub Sam Cosgrove headed the stoppage-time winner after Liam Palmer’s seventh-minute strike cancelled out Ryan Hardie’s third-minute opener for the hosts.

Victory moved Plymouth five points clear of third-placed Wednesday.

Schumacher admitted: “It was very tight, I thought it was probably the toughest game we have had this year.

“We had to proper fight tonight to get any result. It was a really hard game.

“I thought Wednesday played really well. They surprised us with how they lined up and then they changed shape three times during the game.

“It caused us all sorts of problems when they did.

“We know about the individual players that they have got but tactically that was a really hard game to get through.

“Thankfully our players kept their heads and haven’t panicked when they (Wednesday) were having spells and we managed to get ourselves into the game with good spells of pressure.

“I am kind of glad it’s all over and just delighted that we have got three points.

“I would normally love tactical battles, those type of game but tonight it just felt there was a lot at stake because both teams are at the top of the division.

“Two real strong sides both going for it. I couldn’t say I enjoyed the game but I really enjoyed how our players kept going and then the Devonport End sucking that one in at the end.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted conceding the late winner was a “bitter pill to swallow”.

“I just said to the boys I am disappointed because we came here and we set our stall out to dominate the game,” Moore said.

“We had some good chances, hit the upright and their keeper (Michael Cooper) pulled off some outstanding saves.

“So to lose to a goal in the last minute is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s Argyle’s night tonight and we move on to Saturday (at home to Cheltenham).

“I thought we put them on the back foot for large periods. They scored their goal early doors but we didn’t let it rock us.

“We responded right away, got back in the game and resumed order in terms of the plan we wanted down here.

“We had some great opportunities but the boy Cooper in goal is having an outstanding start to the season and he pulled off some magnificent saves and he deserves man of the match tonight.

“It was magnificent defending to keep out the net where there was a lot of commotion.

“But then at that latter part of the game you feel it’s all about doing your jobs but for a moment we switched off and we paid the price.”