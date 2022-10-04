Search

04 Oct 2022

Eight Munster Rugby players in Emerging Ireland matchday squad to face Pumas

Eight Munster Rugby players in Emerging Ireland matchday squad to face Pumas

Munster Rugby's Diarmuid Barron starts at hooker on the Emerging Ireland side to face the Pumas in South Africa tomorrow

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

04 Oct 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Emerging Ireland match day squad to take on Currie Cup champions the Pumas on tomorrow Wednesday in Bloemfontein has been named by the Ireland coaching team.

Emerging Ireland started their Toyota Challenge campaign with a 54-7 victory over the Griquas on Sunday and will take on the Pumas on Wednesday afternoon in Bloemfontein (4pm Irish time).

Eight Munster players are named in the squad as Antoine Frisch, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett all start with Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly among the replacements.

Cian Prendergast, a member of the touring party leadership group, will fulfil the captain’s duties against the Pumas.

Cian will line out on the blindside flank with John Hodnett in the No.7 jersey and James Culhane in the number eight slot. Cormac Izuchukwu and Brian Deeny are named at lock with Callum Reid, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa in the front row.

Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery will steer the team from half-back with Cathal Forde and Antoine Frisch in midfield.  Ethan McIlroy is joined in the back field by Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith.

The replacements named are Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern, David McCann, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly.

The match will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 4pm Irish time.

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas

15 Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

14 Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

13 Antoine Frisch (Munster)

12 Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)

11 Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

10 Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

9 Michael McDonald (Ulster)

1 Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

2 Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

3 Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

4 Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

5 Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

6 Cian Prendergast (Connacht) (C)

7 John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8 James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Replacements:

16 Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

17 Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18 Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19 Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

20 David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

21 Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22 Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

23 Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media