Eight Munster Rugby players in Emerging Ireland matchday squad to face Pumas

THE Emerging Ireland match day squad to take on Currie Cup champions the Pumas on tomorrow Wednesday in Bloemfontein has been named by the Ireland coaching team.

Emerging Ireland started their Toyota Challenge campaign with a 54-7 victory over the Griquas on Sunday and will take on the Pumas on Wednesday afternoon in Bloemfontein (4pm Irish time).

Eight Munster players are named in the squad as Antoine Frisch, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett all start with Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly among the replacements.

Cian Prendergast, a member of the touring party leadership group, will fulfil the captain’s duties against the Pumas.

Cian will line out on the blindside flank with John Hodnett in the No.7 jersey and James Culhane in the number eight slot. Cormac Izuchukwu and Brian Deeny are named at lock with Callum Reid, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa in the front row.

Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery will steer the team from half-back with Cathal Forde and Antoine Frisch in midfield. Ethan McIlroy is joined in the back field by Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith.

The replacements named are Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern, David McCann, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly.

The match will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 4pm Irish time.

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas

15 Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

14 Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

13 Antoine Frisch (Munster)

12 Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)

11 Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

10 Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

9 Michael McDonald (Ulster)

1 Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

2 Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

3 Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

4 Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

5 Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

6 Cian Prendergast (Connacht) (C)

7 John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8 James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Replacements:

16 Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

17 Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18 Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19 Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

20 David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

21 Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22 Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

23 Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)