Simon Zebo to miss Munster Rugby's URC clash with Connacht

THE Munster squad began their training week on Monday ahead of this Friday night’s BKT URC Round interprovincial derby clash with Connacht in the Sportsground, Galway (7.35pm, live on TG4, Premier Sports).

Four members of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy featured in Saturday’s win over Zebre with Conor Phillips and Ruadhan Quinn making their Munster debuts.

There were seven Munster players in AIL action for their clubs over the weekend.

The nine Munster players in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland were all in action against the Griquas on Friday with the Emerging Ireland team to play Pumas tomorrow, Wednesday, at 4pm to be named later today, Tuesday.

On the injury front, there is good news for Gavin Coombes as he returns to full training this week following a groin injury.

Jean Kleyn will also return to full training this week following the return to play protocols.

Simon Zebo has sustained a calf injury and is ruled out this weekend with Liam Coombes (hamstring) also missing out.

Alex Kendellen has completed his latest return to play protocols for a concussion sustained against Cardiff.

However, the back row forward, who met with an independent concussion consultant, will be given more time to recover and will continue to be monitored by the medical department as he remains sidelined for the upcoming BKT URC rounds.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee).