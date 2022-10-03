Search

03 Oct 2022

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to shake off derby loss at Eintracht Frankfurt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 9:55 PM

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave their arch-rivals Arsenal victory.

“We have a chance to play another game. I think this is important,” said Spurs boss Conte at his pre-match press conference.

“After a loss you want to play another game quickly, and we have this possibility tomorrow.

“We know very well the game will be very tough because we are playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, they won the Europa League last season.

“We are talking about one of the best teams in Germany. At the same time we want to play our cards here.

“I always say, this group, there is a great balance, and tomorrow it will be an important game for us, and also for them. Not decisive, but an important game.”

Spurs equalised against the Gunners through Harry Kane’s penalty, but a red card for Emerson Royal after Arsenal’s second goal left Tottenham with an uphill struggle.

Some Tottenham fans have questioned Conte continuing to overlook summer signing Djed Spence, who is a potential replacement at right wing-back once Royal’s suspension kicks in.

“The fans have to be fans,” added Conte. “I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

“I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I didn’t decide to pick one player it’s maybe because he’s not ready.

“We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I repeat I try to pick the best team.

“I’m not stupid, I don’t want to lose. I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it’s OK, if they don’t trust me then I’m the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham.”

Frankfurt will be without World Cup-winning playmaker Mario Gotze, who has an ankle injury.

Coach Oliver Glasner said: “We’ve prepared well for our opponents. We showed the players longer videos as we didn’t have much time on the training ground.

“The atmosphere at this stadium is always great. I’m assuming it will be another great night. Both teams are in very good shape and level on points, and it’s a sell-out. Perfect conditions.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media