Search

03 Oct 2022

Police investigating clashes between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans

Police investigating clashes between Sheffield United and Birmingham fans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 5:01 PM

Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police are investigating violent clashes between rival fans after Saturday’s home game against Birmingham.

The Blades said they will “issue banning orders where appropriate” after trouble broke out on London Road close to their Bramall Lane stadium.

A club statement read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of disturbances at the game against Birmingham City at the weekend.

“The club corroborated with police before, during and after the fixture and are now in the process of working to identify those responsible, using a number of methods, including Bramall Lane’s CCTV system. Extensive footage is currently being reviewed.

“It should be stated that Sheffield United have a zero-tolerance policy towards disorder and anti-social behaviour, and on top of any police investigations and potential criminal prosecutions, the club will also issue banning orders where appropriate.”

It has been reported that trouble flared when Birmingham fans got off their coach at the Sheaf House pub, where glasses and bottles were thrown and two windows smashed.

A coach was also damaged and police have confirmed they have made two arrests.

South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Simon Wanless said: “We are aware of footage circulating of our response to the disorder at (Saturday’s) match between Sheffield United and Birmingham FC.

“An investigation is now under way in to this disorder itself, which resulted in damage to a coach. Two people have been arrested and work is ongoing to identify others involved. No injuries have been reported to us.

“A post-match investigation will follow during which we’ll review all the evidence, including officer body-worn video.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media