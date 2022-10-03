Josh Umerah could line up for Hartlepool against Doncaster after Friday double

Josh Umerah could well have played his way back into Hartlepool’s starting line-up for the home clash with Doncaster.

Striker Umerah dropped to the bench for Pools’ clash at Mansfield on Friday night but scored immediately after coming on as a 61st-minute substitute before netting again at the end to snatch an unlikely point in a 2-2 draw.

Jamie Sterry missed out against the Stags as he nurses a back injury and the full-back is set for a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Euan Murray, more at home in the heart of defence, started at right-back and may be asked to fill in once again. Reghan Tumilty is another contender having featured in a more advanced role in recent weeks, while Mouhamed Niang played there against Gillingham but left the field with concussion.

Joseph Olowu could miss out for Doncaster ahead of the trip to the north-east.

The defender was forced off the field after picking up an injury against Rochdale at the weekend, with assistant manager Steve Eyre confirming post-match Olowu had swelling to his eye socket and cheekbone.

If Olowu is unavailable Bobby Faulkner could line-up at the back after deputising against the Dale.

Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor are both expected to be sidelined again with hamstring injuries.