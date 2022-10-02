Search

02 Oct 2022

Resilient Treaty Utd denied first WNL win of season late on by Sligo Rovers

Resilient Treaty Utd denied first WNL win late on by Sligo

Cara Griffin netted for Treaty United in their 1-1 Women's National League draw with Sligo Rovers on Sunday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

02 Oct 2022 6:44 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United were denied a long-awaited first win of the Women's National League season after Sligo Rovers struck late on to secure a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

It was tough luck on a brave Treaty side who were securing their second draw of this season's WNL campaign.

Eighth-placed Sligo started brightly and they might have taken the lead after just three minutes but Paula McGrory headed over from under the Treaty crossbar.

But six minutes later Cara Griffin put Treaty United ahead with a stunning finish from wide on the right having been played through by Kaiesha Tobin.

Sligo pushed for an equaliser and Fiona Doherty passed up a great chance to bring the home side level on 35 minutes, shooting wide of the target when well placed. Gemma McGuinness then shot straight at Fennelly following good work by Doherty. But Treaty held their lead at the break.

Sligo started the second half on the front foot. McGuinness flashed a shot narrowly wide on 51 minutes, and on the hour Amy Boyle-Carr scooped the ball wide having done well to create space for the shot.

But for all that goalscorer Griffin might have sealed it for Treaty, but was unable to take advantage of an opportunity for the visitors with 20 minutes left.

Then, with just six minutes remaining, Sligo's Leah Kelly floated a free into the Treaty box. Paula McGrory met it with a header and although Trish Fennelly saved it, the ball fell loose and substitute Lauren McLellan slammed home the rebound.


 

