Gritty Monaleen reach last four of Limerick SFC

Ger Collins kicked five points as Monaleen booked a Limerick SFC semi-final spot
MONALEEN battled past an off-colour St Kieran's outfit to book their place in the final four of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship.
The City outfit, who had Shane Cusack dismissed just prior to half-time, dominated possession in the second period.
They were able to build on their one-point interval lead, with a brace of scores from Brian Donovan.
John Hayes landed a brace of frees in the final five minutes to make it a one point game but Muris Gavin's side had the final say with Ger Collins kicking over two frees, to bring his total to five.
SCORERS: Monaleen: Ger Collins 0-5 (frees); Brian Donovan 0-2; Mark O’Dwyer, Donnacha O’Dalaigh 0-1 each. St Kieran's: John Hayes 0-5 (0-4 frees); Liam Kennedy 0-1.
An illustration of how the new road might look at Ballinacurra Road - near the Crescent Shopping Centre
Mahananda, Killonan, Castletroy is located within walking distance of a selection of excellent primary, secondary and third level institutions
Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.