Search

01 Oct 2022

Grant McCann angry with late collapse despite win for Peterborough

Grant McCann angry with late collapse despite win for Peterborough

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 8:16 PM

Peterborough boss Grant McCann was furious after his side survived a late scare to win 3-2 at MK Dons.

Posh picked up just their second away win of the League One season and for the vast majority of the game it looked like a foregone conclusion, with the visitors leading 3-0 going into the 90th minute.

Jonson Clarke-Harris netted inside three minutes to take his tally to eight in 10 games, before Kwame Poku got his first goal for the club and Ricky-Jade Jones made it three early in the second half.

But strikes in quick succession from Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith set up a very nervy finale, which sparked the ire of McCann.

“I’m so disappointed,” he said. “Honestly, I know we won today but I told the boys that’s unacceptable, what we showed there in the last three, four minutes of the game.

“The game’s dead. It’s over and for whatever reason we just switch off and let a runner go and then panic.

“We have conceded a couple of late goals away from home, at Bolton and Derby, so maybe a bit of fear slips into the group.

“It would’ve been an absolute catastrophe if they’d nicked an equaliser today. That’s how much we were in control of the game.

“It should never have come to that. They boys know that in there. They’re disappointed and they’ve just took three points away from home and scored three goals.”

Aside from the final four minutes, it was a dominant performance from Peterborough, who lifted themselves into seventh with the win.

MK Dons, meanwhile, slipped to 20th and manager Liam Manning was just as displeased with his team’s display.

“It’s just a frustrating one today,” said Manning. “There were too many unforced errors all over the pitch but also there’s a conviction element.

“Ultimately it comes back down to the bit at either end. Too often we played into traps and played into areas where they wanted us to go which just shifts the momentum in their favour.

“When you’re up against it and when you’re having a tough time, there’s nothing wrong with sometimes relieving pressure by going over it and moving up the pitch. We didn’t do that enough today.”

Looking ahead to the trip to Shrewsbury next Saturday, Manning called for the players to remain unified.

“I think the players have to lift themselves and believe in themselves and we have to lift them as well,” he said.

“It’s on all of us to take responsibility. It’s not them and us, it’s a collective. We have to stick together.

“The biggest thing is the players having real conviction. We have to make sure that we really drive that and we’ll definitely be doing that this week.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media