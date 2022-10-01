Search

01 Oct 2022

Richie Wellens not fretting after Leyton Orient suffer first defeat of season

Richie Wellens not fretting after Leyton Orient suffer first defeat of season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:02 PM

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens insisted he was not too downbeat after his side’s first loss of the season, a 2-1 home defeat to Newport.

The O’s retained top spot in League Two, although that advantage has now been cut to two points after the Londoners lost their 100 per cent home record.

Will Evans and a penalty by Omar Bogle, who recorded his sixth goal of the campaign, put The Exiles in command before Orient reduced the deficit through Aaron Drinan.

“Twenty shots at home and the majority of possession,” Wellens reflected.

“We will win more games than we will lose by playing like we did today. Play like that for seventeen more home games and we will be okay.

“In terms of our performance we should have won the game easy. We had chances to score and win but we gave them a massive leg up with the two-goal advantage.

“The first goal we should have defended better on the far side by getting to the ball quicker and the penalty we messed about too much so it’s a good wake up call for us.

“Eleven games, one defeat. We need to reset and go again. We don’t want to talk about the referee.

“They had a few players rolling around. I am okay with that and that’s part of the game but five minutes additional time showed it was not our day.”

Newport had picked up just one point from their last four matches and manager James Rowberry admitted his relief with the victory.

“Any win in this division is a really big win for us and particularly at this moment in time with the start that we have had,” he said.

“We needed it today and it’s been a good week in training where today I felt we executed the game plan perfectly.

“The set play goal we conceded was disappointing but we can improve that.

“But I am just delighted for the lads and the fans that have travelled today, 243 of them have travelled with the current challenging travel conditions with no trains so it’s a massive positive for them to get a good show.

“It can be seen as a big scalp beating Orient based on how they have started but I said to the lads in the changing rooms we have been guilty before when we won the four on the spin that maybe we got comfortable so I want to avoid that happening again.

“I have told the players to enjoy this win and I know they will but they can’t exactly go out and have a few beers because they all have an important game on Tuesday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media