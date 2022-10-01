Reading hand new Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham defeat on debut in dugout

Reading secured their fifth win in six home Sky Bet Championship matches with a 3-1 victory over struggling Huddersfield.

Defender Tom McIntyre nodded dominant Reading in front in the 29th minute and they extended their lead nine minutes before the break through a freak own goal from Town keeper Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield, with new head coach Mark Fotheringham in charge for the first time, improved slightly after the interval but were undone again when substitute Yakou Meite tapped home in the 81st minute.

Tom Lees nodded in a Sorba Thomas corner deep into stoppage time to make it 3-1 but Town were soundly beaten.

Reading had gone into the international break on the back of a 1-0 success at Wigan.

It was their fifth victory in seven games and had lifted them into third place in the table.

Huddersfield had also won last time out – 1-0 at home to Cardiff and three days after they had sacked previous boss Danny Schofield.

Fotheringham, the former Hertha Berlin assistant, replaced Schofield on Wednesday to take his first managerial job.

He took over a side that were struggling down in 23rd place in the second tier.

Huddersfield’s game plan was clear from the off as they competed fiercely for every ball.

So much so that Reading’s Sam Hutchinson and Andy Carroll needed treatment early on after hefty challenges.

Both were fit to continue but Town forced the first opening, with home goalkeeper Joe Lumley gathering safely from a weak Yuta Nakayama effort.

Reading responded quickly and positively, going in front just before the half-hour mark.

Tom Ince delivered a precise corner from the right and McIntyre rose high to firmly head past the exposed Nicholls.

Seven minutes later, Reading doubled their lead after Jeff Hendrick found acres of space on the left flank.

Huddersfield defender Michal Helik went for the low cross but succeeded only in diverting against team-mate Nicholls and into the net.

Reading maintained their pressure early in the second period but efforts from Tom Holmes and McIntyre failed to unduly trouble Nicholls.

Town at last began to make an attempt at reducing the deficit, not that their forays forward carried much conviction.

Substitute Danny Ward chanced his arm from 20 yards, but got nowhere near the target, and Reading swiftly resumed control.

Mostly, Reading were happy to hang on to what they had and break only when the opportunity arose.

That they did to good effect – and settled the contest – nine minutes from the end.

Ince released Meite and, after Nicholls had fumbled his initial shot, he nonchalantly tapped in the rebound from almost on the goal line.

Lees’ late header, from Thomas’ whipped-in corner, was a mere consolation for Town.