Search

01 Oct 2022

Reading hand new Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham defeat on debut in dugout

Reading hand new Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham defeat on debut in dugout

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:35 PM

Reading secured their fifth win in six home Sky Bet Championship matches with a 3-1 victory over struggling Huddersfield.

Defender Tom McIntyre nodded dominant Reading in front in the 29th minute and they extended their lead nine minutes before the break through a freak own goal from Town keeper Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield, with new head coach Mark Fotheringham in charge for the first time, improved slightly after the interval but were undone again when substitute Yakou Meite tapped home in the 81st minute.

Tom Lees nodded in a Sorba Thomas corner deep into stoppage time to make it 3-1 but Town were soundly beaten.

Reading had gone into the international break on the back of a 1-0 success at Wigan.

It was their fifth victory in seven games and had lifted them into third place in the table.

Huddersfield had also won last time out – 1-0 at home to Cardiff and three days after they had sacked previous boss Danny Schofield.

Fotheringham, the former Hertha Berlin assistant, replaced Schofield on Wednesday to take his first managerial job.

He took over a side that were struggling down in 23rd place in the second tier.

Huddersfield’s game plan was clear from the off as they competed fiercely for every ball.

So much so that Reading’s Sam Hutchinson and Andy Carroll needed treatment early on after hefty challenges.

Both were fit to continue but Town forced the first opening, with home goalkeeper Joe Lumley gathering safely from a weak Yuta Nakayama effort.

Reading responded quickly and positively, going in front just before the half-hour mark.

Tom Ince delivered a precise corner from the right and McIntyre rose high to firmly head past the exposed Nicholls.

Seven minutes later, Reading doubled their lead after Jeff Hendrick found acres of space on the left flank.

Huddersfield defender Michal Helik went for the low cross but succeeded only in diverting against team-mate Nicholls and into the net.

Reading maintained their pressure early in the second period but efforts from Tom Holmes and McIntyre failed to unduly trouble Nicholls.

Town at last began to make an attempt at reducing the deficit, not that their forays forward carried much conviction.

Substitute Danny Ward chanced his arm from 20 yards, but got nowhere near the target, and Reading swiftly resumed control.

Mostly, Reading were happy to hang on to what they had and break only when the opportunity arose.

That they did to good effect – and settled the contest – nine minutes from the end.

Ince released Meite and, after Nicholls had fumbled his initial shot, he nonchalantly tapped in the rebound from almost on the goal line.

Lees’ late header, from Thomas’ whipped-in corner, was a mere consolation for Town.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media